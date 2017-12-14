Mark Hamill Recalls ‘Making Out Like Teenagers’ With Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill, who makes a triumphant return as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” recalls “making out like teenagers” with Princess Leia herself — Carrie Fisher.

“Carrie and I were attracted to one another, but I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea,” Hamill said in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“But Carrie and I found pretexts. I remember one time — I’m sure alcohol was involved — we were talking about kissing techniques. I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know we’re making out like teenagers!”

Let that sink in a minute: Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia actually made out. In real life.

“Oh, yeah! Are you kidding me? We were all over each other!” said Hamill. “But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated,” he added with a grin.

Once both actors got it out of their system, they became lifelong friends.

“I wasn’t her best friend — she had so many friends and I’d go to parties with her and I would be the only one there I’d never heard of. But there was a comfort level that we’d achieved because she knew I wasn’t ever angling for a favor or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director. We became like real siblings over the years,” he said.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens tonight in theaters.

