Mark Hamill opens up about The Last Jedi's big reveal

Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out last week – and it killed off another major character after yet another major Kylo Ren showdown.

This time it was Luke Skywalker who met his maker, after sending a phantom version of himself to battle his nephew on the planet of Crait, and seemingly exhausting himself in the process.

"I had huge hesitance," director Rian Johnson told Entertainment Weekly of the decision. "I was terrified. It was a growing sense of dread when I realised this was going to make sense in that chapter."

Johnson added that he hoped to create a death for Skywalker "that pushes the audience and thus the character".

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill is "still in denial" about the turn of events. He added: "I just think he transported somewhere else."

"Modern day New York. That was my favorite theory we had," joked Johnson.

Hamill continued: "The first thing I said was, 'Can't you wait and do this in Episode IX?'"

However, Johnson was adamant that "the hero's journey of Luke Skywalker concluded in Return of the Jedi".

"This [trilogy] is the hero's journey of Rey, and Finn, and Poe," he continued. "The [ongoing] story of Luke is one that has to play in tandem with that of Rey."

But Mark isn't giving up hope just yet.

"I'm just still holding on to the line, 'See you around, kid.' I can be in Episode Nine!" Hamill added. "I might consider catering the film just so I can hang out."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now. Watch director Rian Johnson talk to Digital Spy below:

