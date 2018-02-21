Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gal Gadot confirmed as Oscars presenters

Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac and Gina Rodriguez will also present awards.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot have been confirmed as presenters for this year’s Academy Awards.

They are among 10 more presenters, also including Star Wars star Mark Hamill, announced by the Oscars producers on Wednesday.

Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya make up the other names announced for next month’s 90th Oscars.

Mark Hamill (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said: “Together, these artists represent some of the most beloved movies of our generation.

“It’s an honour to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

Last week the first slate of presenters were announced with last year’s winners Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone and Viola Davis confirmed.

The three Hollywood stars were the winners of the acting categories, Stone won best actress for La La Land, Ali won best supporting actor for Moonlight and Davis won best supporting actress for Fences.

The winner of the best actor award, Casey Affleck, was already known to not be attending the Oscars.

Casey Affleck with the award for Actor in a Leading Role for Manchester by the Sea at last year's Oscars (Ian West/PA)

The Manchester By The Sea star would have been expected to present the best actress award, according to the show’s tradition, but in January he withdrew from the hosting role.

In 2010 Affleck was sued by two women for alleged sexual harassment before the lawsuits were settled out of court.

He has vehemently denied the sexual harassment claims which were alleged to have happened during the making of the film I’m Still Here.

Chadwick Boseman, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie and Daniela Vega are the others in the first slate of stars confirmed to be presenting awards at the Oscars.

Robbie is nominated in the best actress category for her role in I, Tonya, and Gerwig is nominated in the best director and best original screenplay categories for Lady Bird.

Nanjiani is nominated for best original screenplay for The Big Sick, along with Emily V Gordon.

The nominations for the Oscars are led by Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape Of Water, which has 13 nods, while Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan, has eight.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 90th Academy Awards from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on March 4.