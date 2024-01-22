Mark Hamill Hits Ron DeSantis With A Made-Up Quote Of His Own

Mark Hamill cooked up a quote of his own after Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R) ended his presidential campaign by falsely quoting Winston Churchill.

″‘You belong in the Terrible Candidates Hall of Fame.’ - Mark Hamill,” the legendary actor wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

"You belong in the Terrible Candidates Hall of Fame."



-Mark Hamill https://t.co/tR6yOPW4Qv — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 21, 2024

He was reacting to a tweet by DeSantis announcing that he was dropping out of the 2024 race.

Accompanying the video announcement, DeSantis shared a quote that he attributed to Winston Churchill: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Though that quote is often attributed to the late former U.K. prime minister, there’s no record he ever said it, according to the International Churchill Society, an organization that studies his life and works.

Hamill frequently trolls conservative figures on social media, particularly former President Donald Trump, whom DeSantis endorsed upon ending his campaign.

Hamill’s cheeky tweet was among a torrent of mockery on X targeting DeSantis over his failed campaign and the note he ended it on.

Related...