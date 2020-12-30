Mark Hamill Calls The Mandalorian's Luke Cameo the 'Greatest Gift'
Mark Hamill‘s 2020 ended on a high note â€” and contain his glee, he will not.
Two weeks after The Mandalorian resurrected Luke Skywalker in what was arguably the year’s coolest cameo, the Star Wars icon took to social media on Wednesday to express his gratitude to exec producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
More from TVLine
WandaVision Photo Hints at Super-Surreal Date Night -- 2021 FIRST LOOK
January TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere Dates, Finales, Returns and More
Does Bridgerton Queen Steal Scenes? Did Mando Forget Something? How Is Sex Without Samantha? And More Qs!
“Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given,” Hamill tweeted, before adding, “#ThankYouJonAndDave