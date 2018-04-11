Mark Hamill 'doesn't care' about returning to Star Wars

From Digital Spy

The question of whether Luke Skywalker will return for Star Wars: Episode IX has been dogging fans ever since the iconic character was killed off in The Last Jedi.

Mark Hamill himself has remained coy about the prospect, which could technically happen (at least in the Star Wars universe sense), with him returning as a Force Ghost.

However, the star has now suggested he has lost enthusiasm for appearing in the films, especially with the passing of co-star Carrie Fisher and the on-screen death of Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

"It really has tarnished my ability to enjoy it to its fullest," Hamill told ABC News of Fisher's passing. "You were asking earlier, 'Are you gonna come back?' I don't care anymore, on that level. Because Han Solo is gone, Luke is gone.

"You just can't get the band back together the way you wanted it to be, and it shouldn't be that way. It is what it is. Rather than being sorry that we can't have more of her, I'm just grateful that we had the time with her that we did."

Luke passed away at the end of The Last Jedi after using his energy to create an astral projection and distract Kylo Ren while the Resistance escape the First Order.

Hamill also recently opened up about his role in the last Star Wars movie to Digital Spy, telling us that he thinks he was used as a "plot device" in the movie.

