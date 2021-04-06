Mark Elliott, voice behind classic Disney trailers and Star Wars radio spots, dies at 81

·3 min read

 

Mark Elliott, a voice actor for some of Disney's most beloved movie trailers, has died. He was 81. 

Elliott died Saturday in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering two heart attacks, his friend and fellow voice-over artist Charlie Van Dyke told The Hollywood Reporter. He also was battling lung cancer. "He was one of a kind … and kind is a great word to describe him," Van Dyke said.

  Courtesy Joe Cipriano Mark Elliott     

Elliott was the voice of Disney trailers and promos for decades and was first hired to provide the voice-over for Disney's theatrical rerelease of Cinderella (1950). He also lent his voice to trailers for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Lion King, Hercules, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, and many other movies from the company.

Born John Harrison Frick Jr. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sept. 24, 1939, Elliott started his career as a radio DJ in his hometown. In 1970, he landed in Los Angeles and worked at the KHJ and KISS stations. He told VO Buzz Weekly in 2015 that his stage name came from seeing the names Petula Clark/Mama Cass (Elliot) on a jukebox, which he later combined to form "Mark Elliott." 

After 20 years in radio, Elliott veered into voice-overs, with his first paid job doing the trailer for Smokey and the Bandit. From there, he did the radio voice-over for Star Wars and the rom-com The Goodbye Girl. He revealed to VO Buzz Weekly that the director couldn't decide on how the promos should sound. 

"[The voice-over studio] came to me and said, 'We got this director who's making us nuts, just driving us crazy,'" he recalled. "'He can't decide how he wants to promote [his movie], if you'll work with us on spec when he makes his mind up on what he wants, we'll see that you get a big piece of the action.'"

Elliott continued: "I said okay, so we started working literally seven days a week trying to do it, and he couldn't decide whether he wanted a comedy, whether he wanted an adventure, whether he wanted it dark, whether he wanted it light, whether he wanted romance. He just couldn't decide."

Later, Elliott also did the voice-over on trailers for a number of Muppets movies, but his proudest film work was the trailer for the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, which went on to win four Academy Awards. His finest small-screen achievement was for the promos for the final episode of M*A*S*H.

"Chariots of Fire, it was totally out of character for me," Elliott said. "And the promo that I did that I am most proud of was for the last episode of M*A*S*H, which was a heart-tugging but still comedic sort of read."

Aside from his voice-over work, Elliott starred with four other voice artists in the 1997 short film 5 Men and a Limo. He also played himself in Lake Bell's 2013 comedy In a World..., about voice-over artists. The film also featured fellow VO artists Marc Graue, Don Lafontaine, and Joe Cipriano as themselves.

On Monday, Cipriano announced Elliott's passing via Twitter and in a lengthy Facebook post, reminiscing about what he learned from the voice legend.

"With Mark, I learned how our shared radio background was the perfect experience for promos," Cipriano said. "We talked in between his promo sessions and he told me two things about promos — never take a vacation and never buy a home based on voice-over income." 

He concluded the post, writing: "Mark was a true gentleMAN — Getting to share all of our scenes in Lake Bell's 'In a World' was icing on the cake. I'm so sad about Mark's passing."

Related content:

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Darnold trade to Panthers: What it means for Eagles

    Sam Darnold was traded on Monday, which might not be good news for the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • Gloria Henry, Dennis the Menace Actress, Dead at 98

    Gloria Henry, who played TV mom Alice Mitchell on Dennis the Menace, has passed away. She was 98. The actress died Saturday at her home in Los Angeles just one day after her birthday, her daughter Erin told The Hollywood Reporter. On Dennis, Henry played her most famous role, Alice, for four seasons opposite her […]

  • Angelina Jolie Shares Fiery First Look at Those Who Wish Me Dead : I Had to 'Toughen Up and Get Dirty'

    The thriller, based on Michael Koryta's 2014 novel, opens in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • A 50-inch 4K smart TV is an 'absolute steal' for under $400 at Amazon

    This Insignia 4K TV is first in its class at this price point.

  • Zombies' Meg Donnelly Crashes Bunk'd Finale as Parker's Sister — First Look

    Disney Channel is continuing to blur the line between Zombies and Bunk’d — in the best way, of course. Zombies‘ leading lady Meg Donnelly is guest-starring in the sitcom’s fifth season finale, TVLine has learned exclusively, as the twin sister of Parker (played by Trevor Tordjman, who appears alongside Donnelly in the Zombies franchise). The […]

  • Jeopardy! Contestant Asks Aaron Rodgers 'Who Wanted to Kick That Field Goal?' in Joke About NFC Championship

    Monday marked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first night as Jeopardy! guest host

  • Angelina Jolie ignites in first look at Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead

    Angelina Jolie stars in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' as an elite wilderness firefighter trapped between man and Mother Nature.

  • Asian Woman Stabbed In California After Suspect Was Released From Jail Because Of COVID Pandemic Restrictions

    A transient woman accused in a fatal knifing of an Asian woman in California on Saturday was jailed days earlier on assault charges but had been freed without bail because of COVID-19 restrictions, authorities said. Darlene Stephanie Montoya, 23, allegedly stabbed 64-year-old Ke Chieh Meng to death as she walked her two dogs in Riverside, California on April 3. Meng was found with several stab wounds in her abdomen area in the city’s La Sierra neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. She was rushed to hospital where she later died. Meng lived in the neighborhood, according to police. After she didn’t return home, her family canvassed the area and ultimately stumbled upon the crime scene when they saw the police in the area. “The family started going out looking for her because she hadn’t returned back,” Officer Ryan J. Railsback told Oxygen.com on Monday. Montoya, who allegedly fled the area, was arrested nearby after neighbors reported her for acting suspiciously and loitering. Police don’t suspect the deadly stabbing was a hate crime and that Montoya “randomly confronted” Meng while she was on her walk. “Our detectives, after interviewing the suspect and going through all the evidence, and everything, they have found nothing to suggest that the victim was targeted strictly for her ethnicity,” Railsback said. Meng’s death follows a rise in hate crimes targeting Asians in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, a white gunman massacred eight people, primarily of Asian descent, at a trio of massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Officials, who didn’t specify an exact motive in the knife attack, said Montoya is experiencing homelessness. “We believe the suspect did what she did, and committed this murder, her mental health issues and her substance abuse issues probably have something to do with it,” Railsback said. Montoya was arrested on suspicion of murder, using a weapon during the commission of a felony, and being under the influence of an illegal substance. She hasn’t been formally charged. Montoya has an alleged history of “violent” behavior, authorities said. On March 30, she was arrested for attacking a separate individual with her skateboard near a shopping center, according to law enforcement. “We found her, we arrested her, we booked her into jail,” Railsback explained. That incident occurred only a few miles away from where Meng was killed; police confirmed the victim in the incident wasn’t Asian. Montoya was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, however, she was ultimately released with a citation because of the situation within the jail. “This is a horrible tragedy that should have never happened,” Railsback added. “These current bail schedules — directed by the state and set by courts — because of the COVID pandemic, she was released on a citation from jail. If we weren’t under these special rules for the bail schedule right now there’s probably a good chance the suspect would still be in custody...and wouldn’t have had the opportunity to commit violence against anyone else. It’s tragic any way you look at it.” Montoya was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on April 3, according to online jail records. She's being held without bail.