Mark Cuban Wants to Teach You How to ‘Win Big In Business’ With Exclusive New Masterclass Course

MasterClass, the learning platform with a massive library of online courses from A-list celebrities and masters of just about every industry, just welcomed Mark Cuban into the fold. You won’t have to tune in to Shark Tank to receive insider business expertise from the billionaire investor, who just launched a class on business and entrepreneurship on MasterClass.

Dropping on the e-learning platform on Feb. 22, Cuban will guide members through how to find million-dollar opportunities, grow their businesses, and cash out big. He’ll also talk you through how to make informed investment decisions and the same way he deliberates on a potential Shark Tank investment.

“People fail in business because they don’t know what they’re doing,” Cuban said in a press release about the latest course. “I partnered with MasterClass because I want members to meet and exceed every goal in business they’ve ever had. I’ll teach members how to find their edge so that they can create successful businesses.”

Cuban’s class will join the roster of some of MasterClass’s most popular courses include “Chris Voss Teaches the Art of Negotiation,” “Neil deGrasse Tyson Teaches Scientific Thinking and Communication,” and “Dr. Jane Goodall Teaches Conservation.” The course will feature 10 unique lessons with entrepreneurial advice, including how to turn good ideas into profitable businesses, how to grow your sales without increasing acquisition spend, and how to raise money without losing your equity.

Members will also get the chance to hear real stories behind some of the most impactful decisions of Cuban’s career (like how Cuban wrote out his first successful business plan at age 12 and spent his profits on new basketball shoes). You’ll get insights into why Cuban sold the Mavericks (and why he is staying on as president of basketball operations), along with how he founded Cost Plus Drug Company, and the reason why he’ll never run for president.

If you’re ready to think like a Shark, you can sign up for Mark Cuban’s exclusive course here, only on Masterclass. Right now, you can sign up for an individual subscription for as low as $9/month with this exclusive deal. The MasterClass Duo (normally $15/month) and MasterClass Group ($20/month), meantime, are also available for a slight discount at the time of this writing, available for $13/month and $17/month, respectively. That means you’re getting 15% off a Duo and a Family plan with the MasterClass RS promotion.

Buy on masterclass $9+/month

