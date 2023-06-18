Mark Cuban Blasts Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Over Vaccination, Big Pharma Debate: ‘Bulls–t and You Know It’

Mark Cuban slammed Joe Rogan Sunday for making what he viewed to be harmful statements against the medical and pharmaceutical industries while propping up anti-vaccination rhetoric from the likes of 2024 presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Way to talk in generalities, Joe,” Cuban, who owns Cost Plus Drugs, wrote in a tweet, quote-tweeting Rogan’s own post that said the medical industry is made up of “heartless monsters.”

“Not saying there aren’t a lot of f–ked up things about pharma,” Cuban continued, “but to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives is bulls–t and you know it. It’s also disrespectful to all the doctors, researchers and medical professionals that dedicate their lives to saving lives.”

The social media beef stemmed from Rogan’s recent podcast with Kennedy, a prominent anti-vaxxer, that spotlighted misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. That interview led to vaccine researcher Peter Hotez calling it out as “nonsense,” which then led Rogan to challenging Hotez to debate the topic on his podcast with no time limit in exchange for $100,000 donated to a charity of his choice. In his escalating attacks, the podcast host condemned the medical industry as “heartless monsters … [who] look[ed] at human beings as an opportunity to generate insane wealth regardless of the tragic consequences.”

In addition to that tweet, Cuban addressed Rogan’s incessant attacks on Hotez, which was only intensified when Twitter owner Elon Musk got involved by saying Hotez was “afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong.”

He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

“Trying to bully Dr. Hotez is ridiculous,” Cuban continued. “You have producers that will prepare you and you get to control the conversation. Kennedy also has a staff ready to prepare him, and these topics are what he talks about in every speech. You both do this on a daily basis [while] Dr. Hotez works every day to try to find ways to help people.”

Cuban then slammed Rogan and Musk for contributing to the worsening climate on mainstream social media, despite their claims of being the opposite.

“Joe, you and Elon Musk’s Twitter are the mainstream online media and your platforms have become everything supposedly wrong with MSM. You are driven by self interest, just like the MSM always has been accused of,” Cuban wrote. “You both have earned that right. You busted your asses to be great at what you do and earned all you have accomplished. But don’t lie to yourselves and all of us and tell us you are different. You aren’t.”

