Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Son Joaquin Going to the University of Michigan for Wrestling

LiveKellyandRyan/Facebook Kelly Ripa and son Joaquin

Kelly Ripa's youngest son has decided on where he'll be going to college!

Over the weekend, the University of Michigan's wrestling team announced that the Live with Kelly and Ryan host's 18-year-old son Joaquin Consuelos was joining their program.

"SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue," the university wrote in their announcement, alongside a photo of Joaquin wearing their blue and maize colors.

In response, proud dad Mark Consuelos commented on the post with a wrestling-inspired emoji, while both parents shared the exciting news on their Instagram Stories.

"Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program," Joaquin wrote on his Instagram account.

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to son Michael, 23, who graduated virtually from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts last spring, as well as Lola, 19, a sophomore at NYU.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Joaquin Broke His Nose Wrestling — But Still Won the Match

Last month, Ripa opened up about her college-bound son, detailing what he had to overcome to get there.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa, 50, explained that Joaquin has dyslexia and dysgraphia, the latter affects a person's writing abilities.

"Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night ... Mark got very emotional, and very choked up, because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college.' Because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic," Ripa said.

The mother of three added that "through hard work, determination, [and] remediation," Joaquin was able to overcome the "misunderstood learning difference," and said that for their family, dyslexia and dysgraphic has been a "blessing."

"Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room, they pick up on social cues ... their other skills become [stronger]," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa Unveils the Consuelos Family's Holiday Card Featuring Her 3 Children: 'See Ya 2020'