Mark Consuelos pens sweet birthday note to Kelly Ripa: 'My best friend, lover, confidant'

Mark Consuelos penned a sweet birthday note to his wife Kelly Ripa. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Mark Consuelos is celebrating his “best friend” on her special day.

On October 2, the Riverdale star took to Instagram to gush over his wife of 25 years, Kelly Ripa, on her 51st birthday. Consuelos shared several photos of the two looking extra adorable on a beach at sunset, and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you.”

He concluded the note, “I love you, Happy Birthday amore.”

The Pitch alum couldn't help but swoon over his wife on social media a day before her birthday, too. He posted a photo of the Hope & Faith star admiring a shell on the beach, writing, "Sunset with my fave" in the caption.

Ripa also posted a pic from the pair’s beach evening to her Instagram. The talk show host shared a photo of her and her husband cutting a birthday cake that Consuelos surprised her with on Live With Kelly and Ryan, as well as one of the couple kissing on the shore. She added the cheeky caption, “Cake! Vs. Cake by the Ocean,” a nod to the DNCE tune of the same name.

The couple, who share three children, recently appeared together on Live With Kelly and Ryan , when Ripa’s regular co-host, Ryan Seacrest, was off. The two spoke about how they keep their marriage strong, and discussed the occasional challenges of working with one’s spouse.

“You're my little penguin," Consuelos told Ripa on the show. "I don't care if there's 18-hour days and commutes, we're married for life. We're mates for life."