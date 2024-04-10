Mark your calendar: Free Coffee Concert April 28

Zofia Glashauser, violinist accompanied by Emi Kagawa on piano will perform an Oak Ridge Civic Music Association coffee concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge.

They will perform music by Wieniawski, McKay, Vaughn Williams, Drigo-Heifitz and Fauré. The concert is free and refreshments will be served following the performance. For more information, check the ORCMA website or email susanshor@yahoo.com.

