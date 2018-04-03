Mark Burnett Shares Photo of Recovering Son Cameron, 20, Following His Hospitalization

Mark Burnett‘s son is on the mend following his hospitalization a week ago.

The reality TV producer shared a photo Monday, which was taken in the hospital, of his son, Cameron, 20, with wires hanging from his chest as he lifted his shirt.

“Cameron Burnett. In every challenge you have the toughest mental attitude I’ve ever seen,” the proud father, 57, wrote in the caption. “Stoic, Thoughtful, Grateful and Affirmative All at once and every day. Seriously son…. you are amazing. The Holy Spirit is always with you.”

Cameron also shared the same image and captioned it, “Bionic or antifragile?”

Burnett’s wife, Touched by an Angel actress Roma Downey, shared the news that something was wrong on Instagram when she asked people to pray for her stepson.

In a statement to PEOPLE last week, the couple said, “Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days. We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at UCLA.”

Mark shares Cameron and his oldest son James with his ex-wife Dianne J. Burnett. He married Downey in 2007 in their Malibu home.

Cameron celebrated Easter on Sunday with his family and appeared in photos shared by both his mother and Downey.

“My Everything mothers love is endless #sons #love#eastersunday ,” Dianne shared on Instagram.

Downey also posted multiple photos of Cameron on her Instagram Story, including him alongside James and his father.

His recent hospitalization comes four years after he underwent brain tumor surgery in 2014. At the time, Pastor Rick Warren tweeted and asked people to pray for the then-teenager following complications from the operation.

“PRAY for my friend Cameron Burnett in ICU with serious complications from brain tumor surgery,” he tweeted. “Cam is Mark Burnett’s son.”

Cameron was a student at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts and has directed short films such as The Bench. His project received Official Selections at more than 35 film festivals around the world and won at eight of those, according tohis website.

Burnett has executive-produced multiple hit shows such as Shark Tank, The Apprentice, Survivorand The Voice.