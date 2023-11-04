Mark Briscoe Is Ready To Get Back In The Ring After A Marathon Of Hurdles

Mark Briscoe opens up about his recent hurdles ahead of returning to the ring.

The 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion has been out of action since June when he suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

2023 has without a doubt been a difficult year from Mark Briscoe, but one thing’s for certain — he’s ready to return to the squared circle. During a recent interview with the Brawn Body Health and Fitness podcast, Briscoe discussed some of his recent hurdles.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring, man,” Briscoe said. “In the multitasking aspect of life, I’ve got kids. We’ve talked about it, but I’ve got number eight on the way. Number eight coming this spring. So since the knee surgery I haven’t been traveling as much because I’ve been home on the mend. But I guess I’m going to be back traveling and another kid’s coming.

Briscoe added, “So I just keep on juggling life, whether it’s a 170,000 chickens and chicken houses. It’s like in the Olympics, there’s the hurdles, the 110 hurdles and then there’s the longer ones. This is more like a marathon of hurdles. It’s like a 15K but all hurdles. ‘Okay, here’s traveling, farming,’ you know what I mean?”

Briscoe recently reappeared on the October 27 AEW Rampage, where he confronted Kip Sabian.

Catch up on our coverage of the November 3 episode of AEW Rampage here.

