Mark Briscoe Comments On WWE On FOX’s Twitter Account Using ‘Dem Boyz’

Mark Briscoe was not happy with the WWE on FOX Twitter account on Sunday.

On the December 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross. After the bell, Lashley celebrated his win and posed with The Street Profits. The WWE on FOX Twitter account shared a picture of the trio and wrote, “DEM BOYZ!”

Mark Briscoe responded to the post on December 10 by saying, “For real? This sh*t is hilarious. @TripleH, whoever runs this Twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence.”

For real?? This shit is hilarious. @TripleH, whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence https://t.co/lQupDA91Ds — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) December 10, 2023

Mark Briscoe seemingly took issue with the usage of “Dem Boyz”, as that was the nickname for The Briscoes, his team with his brother, Jay Briscoe. December 10 marked the anniversary of ROH Final Battle 2022, where Jay competed in his second-to-last match before he lost his life in a car accident.

Maria Kanellis, a longtime friend of The Briscoes, also commented on the post on Twitter and said it was “so disrespectful and tone deaf,” as Mark and Jay were the only “Dem Boyz.”

So disrespectful and tone deaf. These are the only Dem Boyz.



I said what I said and shouldn’t have deleted it. The magic is in the friendships, the memories, and the people you help. The Briscoes have helped and elevated everyone around them. This was from two years ago. There… https://t.co/BH0UVw6Mg0 pic.twitter.com/aG7wYKryHg — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) December 10, 2023

Click here to see what Mark Briscoe had to say about continuing to cope with Jay’s passing.

Mark will face Jay White on the December 13 episode of AEW Dynamite. WrestleZone will have coverage of the show as it airs.

The post Mark Briscoe Comments On WWE On FOX’s Twitter Account Using ‘Dem Boyz’ appeared first on Wrestlezone.