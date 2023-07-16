Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Biden Wants to ‘Address’ Problems like ‘Medical Care’ and ‘Rural Poverty’ (Video)

During an appearance at a conservative political convention on Sunday, Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had a great many bad things to say about the President Joe Biden.

But Ironically, Greene’s criticism surely must have sounded like compliments to at least some people who have listened to her remarks. Biden, Greene warned, wants to “address” issues such as “education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty.” Which we assume comes as a huge shock to Democratic voters. (We kid, we kid.)

Greene was speaking at the 2023 Turning Point USA conference. That’s the annual gathering put on by the right wing nonprofit organized for young conservatives, that frequently attracts some of the biggest names in the Republican party.

During her remarks, Greene compared Biden to a previous Democratic president, Lyndon B. Johnson. “How are they the same? They’re both Democrat socialists,” Greene said.

“Lyndon B. Johnson was the majority leader in the Senate. Does that sound familiar?” Greene continued, sounding more like she was delivering a book report than a speech. “He was Vice President to Kennedy, Joe was Vice President Obama. He was appointed as the president after JFK was assassinated. Then he was elected.”

“His socialist programs were the Great Society,” Green continued, “big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare, the Office of Economic Opportunity and big labor and labor unions.”

“Now LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better, and he still was working on it, the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs. That is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on,” Green added referencing another of Biden’s Democratic Party predecessors, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“And Joe Biden is attempting to complete socialism. Meanwhile, we are now $32 trillion in debt with record high homelessness 40 year record inflation. We’re losing the US Dollar as the number one world currency. We’re losing our freedoms. Our government is one big fat bloated machine and it’s killing the American dream,” she said. Ok then.

Watch the clip below:

Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Joe Biden is trying to “finish what FDR started” by trying to address problems related to “rural poverty”, “education,” and “medical care.” She warns it’s similar to when LBJ passed “Medicare and Medicaid.” (@Acyn) pic.twitter.com/2iSWU9UwMz — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 16, 2023

So for those who might have slept through history class, Lyndon B. Johnson, popularly known as LBJ, was president from 1963-1969 (he became president after John F. Kennedy was assassinated). LBJ is best known for escalating the Vietnam War, which is of course subject of enormous criticism, and for his groundbreaking domestic programs. These included not just the 1964 and 1965 Civil Rights Acts, but a suite of programs to deal with growing social problems and dire poverty that are collectively known as “The Great Society.”

Among the institutions created as part of this are Medicare and Medicaid, the National Endowment for the Arts, and food stamps.

