Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump Prosecutor Should Be Going After Rapists. Ahem.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday griped about Fani Willis’ prosecution of Donald Trump on racketeering charges tied to the 2020 election, saying she should be “going after rapists.” (Watch the video below.)

But to many observers on social media, that’s exactly what the Fulton County district attorney was doing.

Writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in a lawsuit, and a jury found him liable for sexual abuse. A judge this month rejected Trump’s defamation counterclaim, saying Carroll’s insistence in a post-verdict TV interview that Trump raped her was “substantially true.”

“Mr. Trump did in fact ’rape’ Ms. Carroll as that term commonly is used and understood in contacts outside of the New York Penal Law,” Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in tossing Trump’s suit.

At least 19 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

All of this seemed to have escaped Trump diehard Greene as she blathered on about the fourth indictment against Trump ― the second for plotting to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Greene criticized the crime rate of Atlanta (which is in Fulton County) and said the state of Georgia was rife with predators and traffickers.

“Fani Willis should be going after murderers, rapists, car theft,” she said on Newsmax.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Fani Willis should be going after rapists pic.twitter.com/xm6fbkiHIJ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2023

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan led the charge to rebut Greene, joking: “Who wants to tell her?”

“She is,” media personality and former prosecutor Ron Filipkowski wrote of Willis.

Check out other responses:

