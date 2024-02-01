Marjorie Taylor Greene Accidentally Turns 'Indictable' Into Dirty Word

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) became the subject of social media snark after a video of her mispronouncing the word “indictable” went viral Thursday.

Greene’s gaffe actually occurred Tuesday during a meeting by the House Homeland Security Committee that was debating whether or not Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkasshould be impeached for his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

But one mispronunciation turned her statement into a hilarious mess.

“This historical evidence is overwhelming that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of ‘in-dick-table’ crimes and the abuse of power,” she said.

Not surprisingly, many users on X, formerly Twitter, were greatly amused at Greene’s unintentional double entendre ― with some of them making a callback to last summer when she displayed what looked like naked pictures of Hunter Biden during a meeting by the House Oversight Committee.

She can’t get Hunter off her mind https://t.co/STWAjDKbRK — George Conway (@gtconway3 on threads.net) (@gtconway3d) February 1, 2024

Visions of Hunter’s junk intrude on every waking minute of her day. https://t.co/Bf9D7SiP1H — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) February 1, 2024

Guess what is constantly on her single-lane mind? https://t.co/9Z3TGi80XO — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 1, 2024

Some wondered the exact meaning of “in-dick-ta-ble.”

Isn’t an in-dick-ta-ble crime what Lauren Boebert does in theaters? https://t.co/HMpnYhT4zH — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) February 1, 2024

Others subtly suggested the Georgia congresswoman might not be an intellectual giant.

Now that I think about it, I’ve never seen Marge and a box of rocks together in the same room….. https://t.co/IcD4qvSwNbpic.twitter.com/8kf4CtK1Sv — Smatthew (@savebabybuster) February 1, 2024

When the Scholastic Book Fair never came to your school. 😢 https://t.co/ljCzR2ysTa — Dave Abbitt (@thedaveabbitt) February 1, 2024

How does she not drown when she looks up in a rainstorm?



The mob is Brawndo. https://t.co/Ne9OiNII0A — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) February 1, 2024

Attention world: Marge Greene is an example of our lowest common denominator. She does not represent the best, the brightest, or even the median-IQ American. https://t.co/qkRespv22u — 🇺🇸🅸🅽🅳🆈 🆁🅴🅵🆄🅶🅴🅴🇺🇸 (@mk_indy) February 1, 2024

One person suggested that maybe politicians should learn the proper way to pronounce legal terms before they can use them as political weapons.

Maybe a person who can’t even read/pronounce indictable shouldn’t be allowed to use it as a political weapon? https://t.co/TEJG2YA3SN — Jerri Jamz (@JerriJamz) February 1, 2024

Greene’s blunder over the proper way to say “indictable” isn’t her first verbal flub.

Back in February 2022, she famously accused then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of using the “Gazpacho Police.”

