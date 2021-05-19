Mariska Hargitay Reveals She Broke Her Knee, Fractured Her Ankle and Suffered Torn Ligament

mariska hargitay/ instagram

Mariska Hargitay is beginning the recovery process after breaking her knee and her ankle and suffering a torn ligament!

The Law & Order: SVU star revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she had to go to the Hospital for Special Surgery, but that luckily her injuries did not require a surgical operation.

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay, 57, wrote along with a photo of herself with a knee brace on her right leg and and a boot on her left ankle.

She added, "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately."

Hargitay included several hashtags including: "Listen To Your Body," "Trust The Experts," "Stay Strong," "In Other Knee News," "Busting Perps With Busted Knees," "Brace Yourself" "Not The Bees Knees" and "The Queen Bees Knees."

However, there was a silver lining to her visit to the HSS.

"Great news is I don't need surgery🙏🏻 ," the Law & Order: SVU star said, jokingly adding the hashtag, "You Should See The Other Guy."

Wolf Entertainment, which is behind Law & Order: SVU, commented, "Feel better soon ❤️."

Hargitay's costar Ryan Buggle similarly said, "OMG! Nooooo... Get better SO soon!"

"Omg!! Feel better!!" Demi Lovato commented.

It's unclear how Hargitay sustained the injuries, and a rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Season 22 of the NBC drama has already been filmed with only three episodes left to air before the June 3 season finale.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET, both on NBC.