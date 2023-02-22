Mariska Hargitay congratulates 'Law & Order: SVU' co-star Ice-T on his Hollywood Walk of Fame star: 'He's a keeper'

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T attend a TV Guide event on Jan. 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Ice-T was giving fans a glimpse of Law & Order: SVU in production Wednesday when his leading lady, Mariska Hargitay, wandered over and made a cameo.

Once Ice-T explained what he was filming, and the friends gushed about each other being gorgeous, Hargitay asked, "How amazing was he at the Hollywood Walk of Fame?"

She was, of course, talking about Ice-T's induction Friday into the Tinseltown landmark.

"I told Ice, as remarkable as I already thought he was, he surprised me and blew me away," Hargitay said in the clip that Ice-T shared on social media. "This guy is... he's a keeper."

Hargitay was just one of the notable names who supported Ice on his big day. Dick Wolf, the creator of the Law & Order franchise, plus Ice Cube and Chuck D were there, too.

She gave a sweet speech in which she explained that it was only right that Ice-T was part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which is special to her because she's honored there with a star right next to the one for her late mother, actress Jayne Mansfield.

"I want to tell you that it is so profoundly right that your name is now here forever commemorated in this place, because there is something else that I hold sacred, and that is friendship," she said. "Your achievements and your artistry and your whole verbal judo. Your whole story runs so deep. It runs deep particularly here in L.A., and it runs deep around the world. You're a rapper and an actor and an artist, and, at a time when people overuse words without thinking and wearing out the meanings, you are indeed the real O.G."

She said Ice-T had been "such a joy" in her life and was "the embodiment of loyalty."

"You tell the truth, you keep it real, you usually introduce it with, 'So, here's what's up!'" Hargitay said. "You laugh with me every day, we laugh so hard at things that we shouldn't laugh at. You grieve with me during times of sorrow, and you keep things, you keep everything, in perspective. You break it down, and you have been by my side working, learning, living, growing."

Story continues

Of course, Ice-T's family, including Coco Austin, his wife of two decades, and their daughter, 7-year-old Chanel, were there for him, too.

Hargitay's real-life words came days after her character, Capt. Olivia Benson, gave an emotional toast to Ice-T's character, Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, after he's won an award, on their NBC show. "Fin, I just want you to know that you're not fooling anyone," Hargitay's Benson said, "and underneath that tough facade is a kind and compassionate man who has bravely triumphed over his trauma and used it for so much good."

The show, which is in it's 24th season, has a close cast in general, as evidenced by their reactions to Sunday's death of actor Richard Belzer, who co-starred on SVU from 1999 to 2016.

"I'll miss you Homie," Ice-T wrote in part. Meanwhile, Hargitay said she would miss Belzer's "unique light" and his "singular take on this strange world."