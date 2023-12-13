Marisa Tomei, Sherry Cola & Ciara Bravo Leading Rom-Com ‘You’re Dating A Narcissist!’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Good Trouble and Joy Ride star Sherry Cola and Cherry star Ciara Bravo have signed on to lead rom-com You’re Dating A Narcissist!

My Cousin Vinny and The Wrestler star Tomei will play an outspoken psychologist, burnt by love, who specializes in toxic relationships. Comedy ensues when she takes an emergency trip to Los Angeles with her best friend (Cola) to talk her smitten daughter (Bravo) out of marrying a man she is convinced is a narcissist.

Also starring are Marco Pigossi (Invisible City) and José María Yazpik (Narcos: Mexico).

Written by Ann Marie Allison (Golden Arm) and Jenna Milly (Golden Arm), the film will serve as Allison’s directorial debut.

Pic will be produced by Allison, Jorge Garcia Castro and The Wonder Company’s (Sacramento) Eric B. Fleischman and Chris Abernathy.

Allison said: “I am beyond thrilled that we’ve assembled a dream team of a cast to breathe life into this story, inspired by the tales of everyday people worldwide. My hope is to craft a film that resonates with anyone who’s danced with a narcissistic partner, offering humor, heart, and healing.”

