Mario Lopez Sues Construction Company For Over $1M In Damages To LA Home

Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Lopez, are suing a construction company over major damages to their Los Angeles home.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, after the Lopez's closed on the $9.3M L.A. home, which has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, California experienced heavy rainfall. Mario and his wife claim the severe water caused a leakage problem with their patio deck and stairs leading to the backyard.

Additional problems were noted in the suit concerning damage to the pool.

Mario Lopez Sues Construction Company For Extensive Home Damage

In the filing, Mario says the construction company, "made initial efforts to repair the leaking patio deck and stairway. The repair efforts were slow, protracted, and ultimately ceased altogether; and, no efforts were made to address the defects with regard to the pool."

The construction company then allegedly "abandoned their efforts to remediate the construction defects, and ceased communications" with Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, per the legal documents.

The Lopez's then had the property inspected by a licensed general contractor, who "compared the work of improvement with the approved set of building plans." The initial investigation and observations revealed excessive cracking and water issues.

Extensive Damage To The Lopez Residence Revealed

The docs state there was leakage in the deck and stairs areas, which could have been caused by "a poor job of waterproofing, incorrect use of material, lack of expansion for material, settling of the deck, improper installation of handrails, no gaps in plywood allowing for expansion, drains in the deck instead of deck-sloped at 2% as per plan, improper slope and damage, or improper installation of railings."

The inspector also noted there was an "improper slope of the landscape away from residence, roof and deck drains" and there were "no drains were called for on the deck."

Defective handrails, pool spillover, rusted wrought iron fencing, chipped driveway pavers, missing parts in the refrigerator, and damage to the home theater equipment because of water intrusion were all listed on the docs, obtained by The Blast.

Mario Lopez and his wife claim the damage has contributed to an overall lowering of the value of their home.

Inside Mario Lopez's $9M Home

Mario's massive $9M home is situated on a 52,000+ sq. ft. setting, which features private park-like grounds and a private gate.

The open floor plan allows for a warm welcome the moment you step foot inside. Soaring ceilings, a dramatic floor-to-ceiling marble & walnut fireplace, stunning wood beams & immaculate oak wood floors are located throughout.

A generous-sized family room/game room features a well-appointed bar, a 600-bottle tempt-controlled wine cellar, and a home theater.

One of the best aspects of the stunning $9M L.A. home is the outdoor terrace, which offers panoramic rear yard views and a cozy gas fire pit.

Other features of the home include a doggie wash station, laundry room big enough for two washers and two dryers, three tankless water heaters, four fireplaces, a gated entry for security (plus state-of-the-art home automation & alarm systems), a stunning circular driveway, and a three-car garage complete with workshop space.

It's no surprise the Lopezs are upset about the damage, and so far the company hasn't responded.