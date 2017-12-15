Mario Batali Fired From 'The Chew' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Mario Batali will no longer be appearing on The Chew.

In a statement to ET on Thursday, an ABC spokesperson revealed that Batali has been fired after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

"Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew," the statement reads. "While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct."

Batali, who has co-hosted The Chew since 2011, stepped away from the show on Monday, after four women accused him of touching them inappropriately over a period that spans at least two decades. The 57-year-old chef's Chew co-hosts addressed his departure on the show on Tuesday, while the Food Network told ET on Monday that they were putting plans to relaunch his show, Molto Mario, on hold.

Batali apologized for his actions in a statement to Eater New York on Monday, though didn't deny the allegations. He also revealed that he would be stepping away from the day-to-day operations of his businesses.

"The successes I have enjoyed are owned by everyone on my team. The failures are mine alone," he said. "To the people who have been at my side during this time -- my family, my partners, my employees, my friends, my fans -- I am grateful for your support and hopeful that I can regain your respect and trust. I will spend the next period of time trying to do that."

ET has reached out to Batali's rep for comment.

