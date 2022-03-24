Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie ‘Blonde’, starring Ana de Armas, gets NC-17 rating
Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie ‘Blonde’, starring Ana de Armas, gets NC-17 rating
Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie ‘Blonde’, starring Ana de Armas, gets NC-17 rating
It’s no secret that Netflix has enjoyed plenty of success with horror genre content over the past few years. As we’ve frequently covered here, you’ll find tons of scary and eerie stuff on the streamer right now — if that’s what you’re into. Lately, however, people have been talking about one show along these lines … The post People are saying this one scene in a Netflix horror show went way too far appeared first on BGR.
The actor told The New York Post how he got the cast to laugh while shooting the scene where Luca Brasi meets Don Corleone.
A 23-year-old woman visiting a Disney park alleged on TikTok that she was "dress coded" and asked to wear a replacement shirt.
Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik's "Blonde."
Who wears short shorts?
'This Is Us' season 6 aired a new episode on Tuesday night on NBC. It focused on Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan)'s marriage. Actress Chrissy Metz was involved in the drama's script and 'This Is Us' creator Dan Fogelman shared the news with fans.
In music’s metal subculture, the late singer Ronnie James Dio may still count as the genre’s most widely beloved figure, which makes him ripe for a documentary. He was almost completely uncontroversial, which doesn’t necessarily bode as well for such a treatment. The dude who popularized the so-called “devil horns” hand gesture was no demon. […]
Music producer and Framingham father of five Jared Hancock died Sunday after a fall. His sister has started a GoFundMe to help Hancock's family.
Directed by horror veteran Ti West, A24's "X" involves elderly folks whose morals and desires crash head-on with a group of adult film producers.
Upon one surprise reveal, host Nick Cannon exclaimed, "Who knew that you had those type of skills? That voice, man! We would never know."
Marvel’s upcoming series “Moon Knight” features four of six episodes directed by Mohamed Diab, the Egyptian screenwriter and filmmaker best known for his feature directorial debut “Cairo 678” and his 2021 Venice world premiere “Amira.” The Marvel series incorporates elements of Ancient Egyptian mythology in telling the story of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a mercenary […]
It's not the band's biggest hit, but it is one of the songs most loved by fans.
Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital.
Desi Lydic offered her own commentary on the Supreme Court nominee after pretending to binge-watch the conservative network.
In a segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Anne Hathaway correctly identified Kelly Clarkson's song "Since U Been Gone" before Clarkson herself.
Whether it's a special moment for one of her kids or a pool party for her friends, Melissa Gorga celebrates every occasion with over-the-top food, drinks, and decor. So for The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member's March 21 birthday, her loved ones made sure that her day was perfectly lavish from start to finish. To kick off the celebrations, Melissa's family members set up a bash at home by decorating with balloons "that immediately filled [their] house with birthday vibes," she wrote in
A TikTok user captured the unprecedented performance of the 1998 hit. Elderly Woman Crushes Rob Zombie’s “Dragula” at Karaoke: Watch Jon Hadusek
Cut-out dresses just might be Ariana Madix's go-to attire for special occasions. On her last birthday, Vanderpump Rules cast member rocked an asymmetrical number with a sizzling opening on the chest. For the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion, the fashionista wore a dreamy green halter dress which included a gorgeous keyhole detail. Oh, and how could we forget the hot pink ensemble she wore for one of her Season 7 interview looks which had a notable slice across the front? More recently, Ariana b
The 38-year-old posted a steamy picture to celebrate self-love.
Earlier this week, we told you about a Tom Cruise cameo rumor for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was similar to what happened with the Maguire/Garfield leaks ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But there’s another Doctor Strange 2 cameo that’s been getting a lot of attention from fans this year, and … The post Doctor Strange 2 John Krasinski cameo leaked again – here’s what we know appeared first on BGR.