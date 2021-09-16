Marilyn Manson's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit with Jane Doe Dismissed Due to Expired Statute of Limitations

A sexual abuse lawsuit against Marilyn Manson has been dismissed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations on his accuser's claims.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Los Angeles judge dismissed the case after ruling that the 52-year-old rocker's accuser — listed as "Jane Doe" — made claims in her lawsuit that are "not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule" to get around the lapsed statute of limitations period.

In her initial complaint, the woman alleged that Manson (born Brian Warner) raped and sexually abused her multiple times during their relationship in 2011, but that she had "repressed" her memories until this February when several women came forward to publicly accuse the singer of sexual and physical abuse.

However, a judge ruled on Tuesday that the woman's complaint "alleges neither when the repression began — such as immediately after the events took place, or outside the limitations period — nor its nature or extent, such as what memories were repressed or the extent to which Plaintiff was prevented from recalling them," according to court documents.

The court has given the woman 20 days to refile the lawsuit and address the judge's concerns.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the woman's attorneys Adam Wolf and Tracey Cowan said: "Marilyn Manson wants to silence our client about her rape. He tried to use technical legal arguments to get her case thrown out altogether. The judge thoughtfully analyzed the case law, and rightfully held that her case can go forward, so long as she amends her Complaint to add some additional details."

"We intend to amend with those additional details very shortly, and look forward to the opportunity to make Manson answer for his actions," the statement read.

A representative for Manson had no comment when reached by PEOPLE about the case's dismissal.

The "Beautiful People" artist is currently facing three other lawsuits from women who allege to have been sexually abused by the him in the past, including his ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline and Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

At least 15 women have publicly accused Manson of sexual assault, which he has denied.

Manson previously addressed the accusations against him on Instagram, saying that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," calling the women's claims "horrible distortions of reality."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 connected to a certified crisis counselor.