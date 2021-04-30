  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault, Sex Trafficking by ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco

Kory Grow
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson and his former manager, Tony Ciulla, alleging that the singer raped and sexually battered her. The complaint, filed Friday in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, also claims that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, Ciulla, and Ciulla’s management company violated human-trafficking laws by bringing her from London to Los Angeles under the pretense that she would be acting in a music video that never came out and a film that was never made.

The British actress, who played Ros on the hit HBO show, was one of more than a dozen women to speak out against the shock-rocker earlier this year. In February, she detailed the alleged abuse stemming from her relationship with Warner when they were a couple in 2011 in an interview with New York magazine. On Friday, she added fresh claims in the new legal filing. The complaint marks the first legal action against Warner since allegations of sexual and physical abuse surfaced this year.

More from Rolling Stone

“Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions,” the lawsuit says. “Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.” It goes on to claim that Warner “committed sexual acts” with Bianco at times when she was unconscious or unable to consent, and lists the ways she claims he sexually battered her: “These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification — all without the consent of Plaintiff.”

Bianco alleges that Warner violated California laws for sexual assault and sexual battery, further claiming that Warner and Ciulla violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. Ciulla Management — the company founded by Ciulla that has managed the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rob Zombie, Tove Lo, and others over the years — is also named as a defendant in the last claim. Ciulla represented Warner for more than 25 years before cutting ties with him in February following the assault allegations.

According to the complaint, Warner engaged in human trafficking when he “employed fraud” in enticing Bianco to the United States to appear in a music video for his song “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies” and a never-made horror film based on the works of Lewis Carroll called Phantasmagoria. “He promised work opportunities that never appeared while inserting himself in her visa process,” the complaint says. He continued his fraud, she alleges, when he “[directed] Ms. Bianco to draft paperwork to confirm that she would star in his upcoming film.” Furthermore, the filing adds, “By inserting himself in Ms. Bianco’s visa process, Mr. Warner was able to control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him.” At one point, she claims, he prevented her from escaping by locking her in a bedroom.

Bianco also alleged he forced her to perform “unpaid labor,” violating U.S. law regarding human trafficking. “This included serving and preparing food for Mr. Warner and his guests, cleaning his apartment, consulting on his album, providing uncredited backup vocals during the creative process for the album Born Villain, and being offered up to his guests and bandmates to ‘spank,'” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Warner implied that because he had brought Ms. Bianco to the United States and provided housing, she owed him labor and sexual intimacy.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bianco noted her role in the Phoenix Act, the California law that expands rights for domestic-abuse survivors, championed by actress Evan Rachel Wood, who has also accused Warner of abuse. “As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect,” Bianco says. “This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law which gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors. But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me.

“For far too long, my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame, and an industry that turned a blind eye,” she adds. “Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine, I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.”

In addition to her allegations of sexual abuse, she claims Warner controlled her by giving her drugs and depriving her of food and sleep. This was, the suit says, “in order to weaken her physically and mentally and decrease her ability to refuse him.” Bianco is seeking unspecified damages for the abuse she says she suffered. (A lawyer for Warner and a rep for Ciulla did not immediately reply to a detailed list of the allegations.)

Bianco claims that Ciulla and his management company are also responsible because they benefited financially from “allowing this abuse to continue.” Additionally, she claims that Ciulla Management was aware of the way Warner’s assistant would serve as a “babysitter” when the singer wasn’t around. “Mr. Warner’s former assistants discussed Mr. Warner’s abuse directly with Mr. Ciulla,” the suit claims. “Mr. Warner’s management had a vested interest in supporting his violent tendencies to encourage the creation of his ‘art’ and the promotion of the brand of Marilyn Manson, and were complicit in Mr. Warner’s abuse of Ms. Bianco.”

As Bianco told New York in February, she first met Warner through his then-fiancée, Dita Von Teese, in 2005. After his divorce from Von Teese in 2007, he pursued Bianco, allegedly asking her for nude photos and enticing her with the Phantasmagoria film project. She claims he flew her to Los Angeles in February 2009 for the music-video shoot. “Upon arrival, Ms. Bianco found that there was no crew present and that she was expected to stay at Mr. Warner’s home rather than in the hotel that had been previously booked,” the lawsuit says. It claims Warner did not give her food for the four-day shoot, instead plying her with alcohol and drugs, making her wear lingerie the entire time, and not allowing her to sleep and to be on call 24 hours a day.

During the shoot, Bianco claims Warner acted erratically, at one point breaking his camera in a fit of anger. She says he made her watch a movie so violent that she fainted, and that he tried to force her to perform sexual acts with another woman on camera. “Perhaps most horrifyingly, Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis,” the lawsuit says. “He also electrocuted her.”

In May 2009, the lawsuit continues, Warner flew to London and he and Bianco struck up a consensual sexual relationship. During this time, though, he allegedly groped her in public without her consent and made her adhere to a dress code. “[He] forced her to sit at his feet during press visits,” the filing says. “He verbally degraded her during interviews. He also attempted to bring a minor back to the hotel with him and Ms. Bianco.”

They maintained a long-distance relationship until April 2011, when he asked Bianco to move to Los Angeles and said he would secure her a visa, according to the filing. She lived with Warner until she reached her breaking point two and a half months later. It was then, she says, that he threatened her visa status, kept her prisoner in his apartment, and locked her in a closet.

“On one occasion, Mr. Warner chased Plaintiff around the apartment with an ax, smashing holes in the walls,” the lawsuit claims. “On another occasion, Mr. Warner cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body. He then posted the photos online without her consent. Mr. Warner’s friends, bandmates, assistant, producer, and other colleagues witnessed various aspects of this abuse — including Mr. Ciulla.”

She escaped one day in June 2011, the lawsuit says, when Warner was sleeping. When he learned she had left, she says, he threatened her visa again. They saw each other again two years later after one of Warner’s concerts. She met him on his bus afterward, where he “forcibly kissed her without her consent and attempted to block her from leaving,” the filing claims. In the New York article, Warner’s then-assistant said the incident lasted until 5 a.m.

“I am inspired by Ms. Bianco’s courage and dedication to holding Brian Warner accountable,” Bianco’s lawyer, Jay Ellwanger, tells Rolling Stone. “While we understand that the criminal investigations are still ongoing, it is vital that we pursue every possible avenue to hold him accountable for the horrific acts he committed.” Since Warner’s accusers went public with the allegations, Loma Vista, his record label, and booking agent CAA dropped him from their rosters, while TV shows American Gods and Creepshow removed his planned performances.

In February, Warner responded to the women’s claims in a statement, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.” “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners,” he wrote. “Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

In the New York article, Bianco described the singer as a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women.” “He’s told the world time and time again, ‘This is who I am,'” she said. “He hid in plain sight.”

See where your favorite artists and songs rank on the Rolling Stone Charts.

Sign up for Rolling Stone’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Diet Soda, Say Experts

    Choosing a Diet Coke instead of a Coca-Cola to trim some calories is not necessarily making a healthier choice, an increasing number of studies suggest. While many artificially-sweetened beverages contain zero calories, drinking them regularly may put you at risk for health complications typically associated with being overweight, namely metabolic disorders like cardiovascular disease.Although artificial sweeteners, like aspartame (one of the more popular ingredients in diet soda), are approved safe for use in foods and beverages by the U.S. Food&Drug Administration, that doesn't mean that they're good for you. "Given the association we found between artificial sweeteners and the excess cardiovascular risks […] it is best to limit or avoid aspartame," says nutrition scientist Yasmin Mossavar-Rahamani, PhD, an associate professor of epidemiology and population health at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.About one-fifth of the U.S. population consumes diet beverages every day, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This suggests that many people may be unaware of the possible downsides to choosing artificially sweetened beverages for weight management. Read on for an overview of some of the research. After speaking with experts and combing through studies, we've found that one major side effect of drinking diet soda you never considered before is that you could be putting your heart health at risk.Related: 5 Drinks That May Lead to a Heart Attack, According to ScienceStudies suggest that diet soda intake is correlated with cardiovascular-related health issuesIn a 2012 study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, researchers surveyed 2,564 participants who were under the age of 40 and did not have previous cardiovascular-related health issues and documented their diet soft drink consumption for 10 years. During that time, 591 vascular events were reported, 225 of them were strokes, 155 were heart attacks, and 351 resulted in death.After controlling for health, age, physical activity and lifestyle factors, Hannah Gardener, PhD, an epidemiologist with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and her team of researchers found that participants who drank diet soft drinks daily had an increased risk of vascular events compared to those who drank no diet beverages."The results of our study suggested that people who drank diet soda frequently (e.g., daily) had a higher risk of vascular outcomes like heart attacks and strokes as well as diabetes," comments Dr. Gardener. "There is still more work to be done to determine the exact mechanisms that explain this association as well as the ingredients in diet soda that may be driving the association."Researchers at the University of Iowa found similar results by analyzing data from the Women's Health Initiative (WHI), which tracked the medical histories and health habits of more than 93,000 women. In comparing women who consumed two or more diet drinks a day to those who never or occasionally did, they showed that diet beverage drinkers were 30% more likely to have a cardiovascular event and 50% more likely to die from a related disease."It's too soon to tell people to change their behavior based on this study; however, based on these and other findings we have a responsibility to do more research to see what is going on and further define the relationship, if one truly exists," Ankur Vyas, MD, a fellow in cardiovascular disease at UI Hospitals and Clinics, told the American College of Cardiology, "this could have major public health implications." These implications may include coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure, heart attack, and stroke.Drinking artificially-sweetened drinks like soda can also increase your risk of strokeStroke was also linked to artificially sweetened beverage consumption in a study from the American Heart Association published in its journal, Stroke. Researchers found that women with high intake levels of artificially sweetened beverages throughout their lives had an increased risk of stroke, which in some cases, led to death.These women were relatively healthy 12 years prior, but after the long-term consumption of diet beverages, many of the participants experienced a decline in their overall health and were diagnosed with a serious cardiovascular-related illness."We found that a particular kind of stroke, affecting the very small arteries of the brain, was particularly strongly associated with artificially sweetened beverages," says researcher Brian Silver, MD, a neurologist with the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. "While we can't prove cause and effect, the study suggests that limiting consumption of these kinds of [artificially-sweetened] beverages may result in reduced risk [of stroke]."The inflammatory qualities of artificial sweeteners may play a role in diet soda's connection to heart issuesDiet beverages are typically sweetened with such sugar substitutes as saccharin, acesulfame, aspartame, neotame, or sucralose. And they tend to considerably sweeter than regular table sugar (sucrose). Aspartame, one of the most common artificial sugar additives in diet soda, for example, is 180 to 200 times sweeter than sucrose.Dr. Mossavar-Rahmani explains how artificial sweeteners, like aspartame, may have inflammatory potential, which may cause an increased risk of stroke and coronary heart disease. "It is possible that the artificial sweeteners or the caramel coloring (as in colas) have inflammatory potential that is associated with increased risks for stroke and coronary heart disease and reduced life span," says Dr. Mossavar-Rahmani.Should you stop drinking diet soda?Given the association between artificial sweeteners and excess cardiovascular risks, Dr. Mossavar-Rahmani suggests that it is best to limit or avoid diet beverages that contain artificial sugars like aspartame.If you are going to consume diet drinks, it should not be in excess, and it should be limited to less than one per week.There are alternative beverages to diet soda that have been shown to have beneficial health effects."People should focus on consuming more water, coffee, and tea instead of any soda (diet or regular) or other sweetened beverages as we have good evidence to suggest that water, tea, and coffee have positive vascular health effects," says Dr. Gardener. Now, before you switch from Diet Coke to a Red Bull, read The Most Dangerous Ingredients in Energy Drinks, According to Dietitians.For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

  • This Household Staple Is Disappearing From Shelves

    The COVID-19 pandemic has affected daily life in more ways than can easily be listed, but major product shortages continue to be a lingering issue even as vaccinations increase and case numbers drop. What began as toilet paper and cleaning supplies being hard to come by has spread into foods such as chicken wings and bacon becoming scarce or more expensive. But now, another household staple has begun disappearing from shelves due to a sudden shortage. Read on to see what has become the latest victim of the pandemic product pinch, and for more on how meals may not be the same in the coming months, This Beloved Summer Food Is Disappearing From Stores and Restaurants. Pet food is now in short supply nationwide. If you're one of the many who adopted a four-legged friend during the pandemic, take note: there is currently a pet food shortage across the U.S. According to comments made during Global Pet Expo (GPE) Digital Access 2021 by Steve King, president and CEO of the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the pandemic has led to pet food and pet product supply issues and transportation issues, Supermarket News reports.King noted that a 9.7 percent increase in pet food sales between 2019 and 2020 had put a strain on supply chains that are already struggling with a shortage of raw materials needed to make the products. Worker safety protocols at production facilities and labor shortages are also playing a factor in the supply chain hiccup. Canned wet food for pets may be especially hard to come by, one CEO says. If your cat or dog has particular tastes, the current shortage might be especially challenging. Canned wet pet food is in particularly short supply thanks to a surge in demand and existing production limitations, Sumit Singh, CEO of online pet supply company Chewy, says."Wet food is a really popular category within pet food, and it makes up roughly 20 percent or 30 percent of the category," Singh told Yahoo Finance Live in late March. He noted that only "three or four manufacturers produce wet canned food in the United States" that already enjoyed high sales when the surge of demand hit during the pandemic. "So as a result, you have an imbalance and a bit of a shortage," Singh explained. And for more on major retail changes, This One Thing Is Disappearing From Walmarts Nationwide. The current pet food shortage could last into 2022. King pointed out that the recent boom in pet purchases, which surged to new heights during the pandemic, meant that there would be a continued demand on essential everyday pet care items like food. He predicted that the current shortages could carry on through the end of the year and into 2022.Singh also forecasted that it would take some time for the supply issues to be ironed out. "The shortage is at the industrywide level, so like isolated out-of-stocks," he told Yahoo Finance Live. "We are working very closely with these manufacturers and vendors to be able to course-correct. It's going to take a few months before new capacity comes online, but ultimately there should be new capacity released into the marketplace, and the situation should go back to normal." Organizations are urging customers not to horde pet food or supplies in the meantime. For now, organizations are pleading with the public not to create another toilet paper-style supply crisis in supermarkets. "The Pet Food Institute (PFI) strongly encourages shoppers to only purchase the amount food they would regularly need," Dana Brooks, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Pet Food Institute, said in an interview with NBC-affiliate WGRZ in Western New York."Be assured that America's pet food makers are working to safely produce food for your pets, and we recommend contacting the individual company for assistance regarding a specific dog or cat food product," she added. And for more on things that have suddenly gone missing from some physical retail locations, This One Thing Is Disappearing From 300 Walmart Stores.

  • Rapper jailed for 15 years for filming himself sexually abusing toddler

    Kieran Cunliffe, known as MistaKay, live-streamed the abuse online in the US, a court heard.

  • Virus Expert Has This Warning For All Americans

    In the latest chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic, cautious optimism has been the theme of the last few weeks in the U.S. The Biden administration has significantly overshot its target of 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days—to date, more than 143 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. At the same time, experts are worried about flashing warning signs both domestically and globally: Vaccination momentum threatens to stall, and a virus that doesn't recognize international boundaries has evolved to become more contagious and deadly. On his podcast released yesterday, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, reiterated that although recent trend lines in vaccination are reassuring, infection rates are not—reinforcing that we really don't know what the coronavirus is going to do. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 Virus Expert Warned That These States "Be Careful" Vaccination rates are increasing nationwide. But Osterholm said Michigan has a relatively high vaccination rate yet is currently grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, which could be a warning for much of the U.S. "We've got some big holes out there yet … particularly in the Southern states in this country," said Osterholm, who noted he was wary of vaccination rate versus virus spread in "Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, South Carolina, West Virginia, Indiana, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Wyoming, Idaho, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi," in addition to "some of the Northwest, where we're seeing vaccine hesitancies. I think we have to be careful." 2 The "Best" States Look Like the "Worst" In This Way Osteholm said the states with lower infection rates don't have vaccination rates much higher than states with troubling outbreaks. "If you look at their fully vaccinated [percentage], that range is actually from 22% up to 29%—not different than where Michigan was," he said. "I know that we are having an impact with vaccination, but what I also am wondering is how much of the lack of activity we're seeing in these states right now is due to vaccination, and how much was due to the fact that these trends have surges."What's preventing the virus from spreading in these cases? We just don't know. "We have no understanding" why these surges happen, and they "could change overnight. And so I just want us to be cautious here." 3 There Are Warning Signs Abroad. The Virus Remains Unpredictable. World attention has recently turned to India, where the country's health system has been overwhelmed by an avalanche of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Although the early reports have been chilling, "I think any death data that we do talk about we know is quite incomplete," said Osterholm. "We now are seeing makeshift crematoriums being built in parks and parking lots in the city of Delhi." Even today, it's the virus, not humans, in control of the pandemic's spread. "Again, it points out the unpredictability of this virus. Why did India go for weeks and weeks and weeks with minimal activity, making everyone think we'd hit herd immunity?" queried Osterholm. "And then all of a sudden it took off. We don't know why—we just don't know why we're now seeing." 4 The Darkest Days May Be Still Ahead Globally "The concern that we are going to be hitting this darkest days of the pandemic and each week gets darker and darker," said Osterholm, noting that this week the world saw a record 5.7 million cases reported, up 420,000 from the previous week. "And this number just is going to continue going up. We know that deaths are a lagging indicator."Osterholm said that although countries like the U.S. have recently pledged financial support to India, including sending millions of vaccine doses, these gestures may be futile at this point. "We've also seen people say it's too late to get vaccine there to really have an impact on what's going on," he said. 5 There Is Hopeful News From Israel Osterholm said there is good news from Israel, which has led the world in vaccine distribution and slashed its infection rate after a major lockdown earlier this spring. "The seven-day average for new cases in Israel is 127; this compares to their peak high, just on January 14th, of 8,400 cases," he said. "Their seven-day average for new daily deaths is down to one. I think this is an example of what can be achieved and what we need to keep striving for." 6 How to Survive This Pandemic As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 100-year-old sturgeon one of the largest ever caught in the US, Michigan officials say

    Officials called it a “river monster.”

  • TikTok user discovers bizarre ‘secret room’ after checking into hotel chain: ‘How long has this been going on?’

    A Best Western in Galena, Ill., is going viral on TikTok thanks to a strange hidden feature.

  • Gen Z slang term used to describe some Millennials sparks controversy: 'Obvious negative connotation'

    Think "yes way rosé" T-shirts and Rae Dunn pottery.

  • Elliot Page says he collapsed at an 'Inception' premiere after suffering a panic attack over gender pressures

    Late last year, Page announced via a statement posted to social media that he is trans and uses he/they pronouns.

  • Special Report-How Trump scored a big tax break for conserving a golf range

    When Donald Trump bought his seaside golf course in a wealthy Los Angeles suburb in 2002, he vowed to surround it with “some of the most beautiful houses in California." The denials infuriated Trump, who lobbied and litigated for eight years in a failed effort to reverse the geologists’ findings and secure development approvals, according to interviews with planners and geologists and a Reuters review of public records and court filings. Trump eventually abandoned a plan to build 16 homes and turned instead to the tax code to offset the lost profits - securing a $25 million tax deduction in exchange for a promise not to develop the land.

  • Score this all-inclusive Samsung Galaxy smartphone bundle for just $60 — that's 80 percent off!

    A car charger, case, wireless earbuds and a slew of free subscription services are all part of the package!

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

    Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.

  • Couple jailed for 22 years for 'inhuman and sadistic' sex abuse and rape of two children under 10

    Rachel Burrows and partner Kevin Prewitt, both 37, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting abusing two young children.

  • Tristan Thompson's Alleged Girlfriend Says He Made These Gross Comments About Khloé Kardashian

    Things just got a lot uglier as the story of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian continues to unravel. ICYMI: IG model Sydney Chase recently claimed that she and Thompson had hooked up in a podcast and then proceeded to give a timeline of their alleged relationship in a recent TikTok video. If that […]

  • More than half of women 'have been sexually assaulted by a partner in their sleep'

    The report found on average each participant had been subjected to some form of violence and harassment 37 times.

  • ‘This is not going to end well’: Billionaire Leon Cooperman says stock market will be lower a year from now

    Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says he's a “fully invested bear” with “an eye on the exit.”

  • Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's Wife Celebrates His Selection by Jaguars: 'Just So Thankful'

    The former Clemson University quarterback was chosen as the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars

  • As GM declares Aaron Rodgers won't be traded, Packers have only themselves to blame for draft day chaos

    Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers have been heading toward a divorce for months, and the Packers have no one to blame but themselves.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • What Joe Biden learned from Jimmy Carter

    Over the course of his long political career, two presidents have shaped the way Joe Biden thinks about a conundrum that faces every commander in chief: How do you get credit for your successes?

  • Biden has shown his reelection plan

    When Americans vote in 2022 and 2024, Democrats are sure to remind them of all the money President Biden is trying to put in their pockets.