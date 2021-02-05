Marilyn Manson Dropped by Manager in the Wake of Evan Rachel Wood’s Allegations

Marilyn Manson’s longtime manager, Tony Ciulla, has dropped him as a client, according to a report in Rolling Stone.

Since Monday, Manson’s record label has severed ties with him and his agency CAA dropped him. Starz’s “American Gods” is editing him out of episodes and Shudder’s “Creepshow” is killing them entirely.

Ciulla did not respond to a call and text from Variety, nor has he responded to calls all week since Evan Rachel Wood first came forward with allegations against Manson on Monday.

Ciulla, according to Rolling Stone, began managing Manson in 1996, the year of the release of “Antichrist Superstar.” He was at Manson’s side throughout the many controversies in his career, including the accusations that Manson’s music incited the Columbine shooting, as well as multiple lawsuits.

After Wood alleged Monday that Manson is the abuser she has spoken of for years, other women have come forward with accusations against him: Wood has been documenting their stories on her Instagram account.

Wood and other Manson accusers have been indicting those around him for knowing what he was allegedly doing, and not doing anything about it.

On Thursday, for instance, Phoebe Bridgers tweeted, “I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room.’ I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward.”

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew,” Bridgers continued. “Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic.”

Manson denied Wood’s account in an Instagram post on Monday night.

