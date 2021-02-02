CAA Drops Marilyn Manson After Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations; Follows Ax From ‘American Gods’ And ‘Creepshow’

UPDATED EXCLUSIVE: CAA has dropped Marilyn Manson as a client, sources told Deadline on Tuesday, a day after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse made by Evan Rachel Wood were followed by similar claims by other women.

The news comes after the singer and actor was dropped by his music label, and his performances in upcoming episodes of Starz’s American Gods and Shudder’s Creepshow would be scrubbed.

Manson in a statement Monday said the claims are “horrible distortions of reality.”

CAA had no comment today.

PREVIOUSLY, Monday PM: Already dropped by his label and possibly his agency, Marilyn Manson’s bloody stint on Starz’s American Gods is over now too.

The axing comes after Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused the long in the tooth shock rocker of “horrifically” abusing and “grooming” her when the Westworld actress was still a teenager.

“Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse,” a Starz spokesperson told Deadline this evening.

On Monday morning, Wood shared an Instagram post detailing her allegations of abuse against Manson.

The actress has previously spoken about being a survivor of domestic violence. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for year,” Wood wrote. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

In response to Wood’s social media post, at least three other women shared their allegations against Manson.

Additionally, AMC’s Shudder has pulled Manson’s episode of its horror anthology series Creepshow. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was set to appear in one of two segments of an upcoming episode for the Shudder show’s second season. A Shudder rep told Deadline, that Manson’s segment will be replaced.

As Deadline exclusively reported back in late 2019, Manson joined the Starz series based on Neil Gaiman’s award winning 2001 novel for its third season as in a guest star capacity as blood-thirsty Johan Wengren, lead singer of the Viking death metal band Blood Death. The singer was actually a pivotal part of “The Unseen” episode that aired on the premium cabler last night.

With the singer’s character set for only one more appearance on American Gods, the long since completed third season of the Chic Eglee showrun show has some breathing room to figure out exactly how to remove Manson from what was supposed to be a significant part of the “Sister Rising” episode. Postponed a week because of the Super Bowl, American Gods doesn’t return until February 14.

However, Manson’s agency CAA is also considering cutting ties with the singer, we hear. No final decision has been made yet. In that vein, CAA did not respond to request for comment on the situation.

The uberagency did stick by its client a few years back when Manson was investigated by the LAPD for unspecified sex crimes that supposed occurred as far back as 2011. In August 2018, the LA County D.A.’s office under now former DA Jackie Lacey decided not to pursue the case because of “absence of corroboration” and the expiration of the statute of limitations for such crimes at the time.

As well as losing his TV gigs, Manson’s music label, Loma Vista Records, dropped the singer like a rock today amid the allegations – as they said on social media:

In the past, multiple Emmy nominee Woods has previously spoken about being the survivor of domestic violence and even testified before Congress on the matter. However, until today, she had never identified her abuser. Manson and Wood went public with their relationship in 2007, when she was 19 and her was 38, and the duo were briefly engaged in 2010. In a 2009 Interview Manson said of Wood: “I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer.” Remarks that reps for the singer tried to downplay as merely hyperbole in the promotion of his then latest album.

This move by Starz and producer Fremantle to erase Manson from their show comes just over an hour after one of American Gods’ main stars Yetide Badaki made it crystal clear what her position is on the matter. “I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and these brave women,” bluntly tweeted the acclaimed actress who portrays Bilquis, a goddess of love on the series.

Even before the statement from Starz/Fremantle and Badaki’s tweet on Monday, it was obvious something was up and action was being taken over the allegations against Manson. The American Gods potion of the Starz media site had been pretty much beached clean of Season 3 photos and cast info. In more clue a #MoonMonday event on Instagram with AG lead Ricky Whittle and Herizen Fawn Guardiola was suddenly cancelled earlier today.

