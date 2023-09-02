Marilyn Lovell Dies: Apollo 13 Commander’s Wife Was Symbol Of Courage During Accident, Was 93

Marilyn Lovell, whose stoic comportment during the touch-and-go Apollo 13 flight accident gave the world hope that all would turn out well, died on August 27 in Lake Forest, Illinois, at 93. Her husband of 71 years, Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell, was at her side.

Her husband named a small mountain on the moon Mount Marilyn in her honor during his Apollo 8 moon flight in 1968.

Marilyn Lillie Lovell was born on July 11, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI. She was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Milwaukee’s Juneau High School, where she met her future husband, James A Lovell, Jr.

Marilyn attended George Washington University in Washington DC to be closer to him while he attended the U.S. Naval Academy. They married immediately following his graduation in Annapolis, MD.

She later was an active member of the original “Astronaut’s Wives Club,” promoting her husband’s NASA career.

She is survived by her husband, Captain James A Lovell, Jr; four children Barbara Harrison (Ken), James Lovell III (Darice), Susan Lovell, Jeffrey Lovell (Annie); Eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, IL on Friday, September 8th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be made in memory of Marilyn Lovell to Northwestern Memorial Foundation supporting Lake Forest Hospital APP Critical Care Fellowship: at foundation.nm.org.

