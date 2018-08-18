Mariah Carey Terrified After a Large Shark Invades Her Yacht Vacation: 'I'm Upset'

Mariah Carey‘s dream vacation turned into a nightmare.

While soaking up the sunshine on her mega yacht, the songstress had a most unwelcome visitor on Friday that no doubt had her thinking she wanted a bigger boat.

A large shark swam up to her vessel and Carey documented the entire encounter on Instagram Friday.

“Okay this is not okay. I know it’s a shark and I’m not supposed to be scared, but I’m scared — I’m upset,” Carey, 48, said in the video.

In the clip, Carey can be seen pointing at a shark swimming alongside her yacht.

Luckily, Carey was not in immediate danger as a fan pointed out, “That’s a nurse shark 🦈, harmless!’

For the outing, Carey sported an animal print one-piece with a black wetsuit with green lining on top, very similar to the suit she wore on Wednesday, however that one featured pink lining.

On Wednesday while wearing her unusual wetsuit, Carey posed up with daughter Monroe Cannon, who made sure to look just “like mommy!”

In the photo, Carey and her 7-year-old both smiled with their right legs up in the air.

On the same day, Carey gave her Instagram followers a closeup look at her vacation style as she posed in the low cut suit, which was unzipped to show off her cleavage and sparkly pink bikini.

“Resting on the boat and counting down the days until #TheButterflyReturns comes back to Vegas! See you 8.31 😎🦋🎙?,” Carey said in reference to her Las Vegas residency.

Carey first announced the return of her residency, which extends through September, back in April.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning on July 5th!” Carey tweeted.