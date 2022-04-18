Mariah Carey glitters in purple one piece as she dances to her hit remix, "Big Energy"
Mariah Carey, 53, wowed fans in her latest Instagram video as she danced to Latto's hit remix "Big Energy," which samples her 1995 single "Fantasy." The video shows the singer flawlessly emerging from a swimming pool in a shimmering one-piece swimsuit with off-the-shoulder detailing, her hair amazingly intact. A pair of open-toed, butterfly-adorned Aquazzura stilettos, a stack of diamond bangles and a large sparkling butterfly ring completed Carey's look as she strutted poolside, striking a few poses.