Mariah Carey ditches her Halloween costume to mark start of Christmas season: 'It's time!'

While you may not be ready for the holidaze, Mariah Carey is. (Screenshot: Mariah Carey via Instagram)

Mariah Carey season has officially begun.

The singer went all out for Halloween festivities, dressing as a glam rock star to attend Heidi Klum’s 20th annual bash. However, when the clock struck midnight, she was put in a Christmas state of mind, thanks to a call from Santa Claus.

In what will be remembered as one of Carey’s best social media posts, she gets into bed in her hair band rocker costume, complete with wig and bright pink lipstick. Then on Nov. 1, at the stroke of midnight, her phone rings — using a “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ringtone — and it’s ole St. Nick ho, ho, ho-ing to which the diva sings in response, “Santa, it’s timeeee.”

That was followed by a scream and her iconic holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” playing.

Kelly Ripa, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jordin Sparks were among those loving the post.

After Carey’s “breaking news” update about it officially being holiday season, she shared a new cut of the video, with previously unreleased video footage of her playing in the snow. It’s the 25th anniversary of the song, which originally came out October 29, 1994.

Carey will once again be doing a holiday tour. She’ll kick off her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” dates with five shows in Las Vegas in November. In December, she’ll bring the tour to six different cities, including NYC, Atlantic City, Boston and the Washington, D.C. metro area.

She’s also releasing a deluxe edition of her Merry Christmas album to mark the 25th-anniversary milestone.

Carey celebrated Halloween at Heidi Klum’s big bash on Thursday. In her hair superband was her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, as well as her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and American Ballet Theatre dancer Misty Copeland.





