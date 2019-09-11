Mariah Carey Told Her Daughter She Could Shop Anywhere. This Is Where They Went.

Mariah Carey lives larger than a discount-store budget, but the pop diva wasn’t about to let her daughter down.

In an adorable Instagram post on Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer wrote that she asked 8-year-old Monroe to pick anywhere in the world she wanted to go for a shopping spree.

And the kid picked Target.

Hold onto that shopping cart, Mimi. Those stilettos could easily slip on the shiny floor.

Seriously, though, Carey looks like she’s having fun. (And if going to Target is good enough for Beyoncé as well, then shop on!)

Related Video: Mariah Carey Tries 'Obsessed' TikTok Challenge

Fellow celebs cheered them on.

“Oh don’t tell me yal target bandits like me and my boys !!!!!” Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson commented.

“Best ad for Target I’ve ever seen,” talk show host Andy Cohen wrote.

Target also got in on the fun, writing in reference to one of Carey’s song titles, “We belong together.”

Carey, who shares Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon, told People recently that she’s trying to instill solid values. “It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them,” she said.

Related...

Mariah Carey Wears Fishnets, Heels At The Gym Because She's Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Says She Was A 'Prisoner' In Her 'Controlling' First Marriage

Mariah Carey Appears To Troll Donald Trump With 'President’ Hillary Clinton Caption

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.