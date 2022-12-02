Mariah Carey Applauds David Beckham Singing 'All I Want For Christmas': 'My New Fave Rendition'

David Beckham singing along to Mariah Carey at home; Mariah Carey performs "Oh Santa" from her 25th Anniversary album reissue

Victoria Beckham Instagram; Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images David Beckham and Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a fan of David Beckham's singing!

The iconic singer gave her thumbs up to a home movie of the former soccer pro singing along to her festive classic "All I Want For Christmas is You" Thursday.

"My new fave rendition 😂 love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄" Carey, 52, posted on Victoria Beckham's Instagram after she uploaded a stealthily shot clip of her husband vocalizing the hit song in the couple's London kitchen

David is initially unaware his wife is taking the video of him crooning along to the tune as he sips a coffee and looks at his cell phone.

That all changes when David, 47, struggles to hit a note and Victoria coughs to grab his attention, after which the Spice Girl, 48, says "You were struggling with the high note weren't you?!"

In response, David jokingly replies, "Like you do?!" He then smiles and sings a loud, high-pitched "You" in time to the song's famous chorus lyric.

"@davidbeckham giving us his best @mariahCarey 🎶 🎄😂" Victoria captioned the video.

"What can't he do? ❤️" journalist and media personality Derek Blasberg added in a comment.

"SINGGGGGGG DAVID!!!!!!" said Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland.

Carey's positive comments come after she decided to make Christmas even more magical this year.

The global superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to welcome two guests into her actual New York City penthouse for a very special stay — as well as curating a full itinerary of her favorite wintry activities for the winners to enjoy.

For just $20.19 — a nod to the year her smash "All I Want For Christmas Is You" first hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts — the guests can enjoy the Big Apple as Carey knows it during "Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience."

Booking is first-come, first served and opens Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. ET. The trip takes place Dec. 16 to 19.

The booking includes cocktail hour and a Christmas card photo shoot at Carey's penthouse apartment, plus, a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel and tickets to Carey's "Merry Christmas To All" concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16. Flights and transfers are included.