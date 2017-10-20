Mariah Carey's Home Burglarized, $50,000 Worth of Items Reportedly Missing

An LAPD spokesperson tells ET that the suspect entered the residence through the window.

Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to have her home ransacked.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that officers responded to a call on Thursday about an alleged burglary that took place a day earlier between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

While the LAPD would not confirm that it was Carey's house that was broken into, they did offer some information into the alleged incident. "The suspect entered the location through a window and took items from the residence," the spokesperson said. "The burglar report was taken and this is an ongoing investigation."

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to TMZ, it was in fact Carey's home that was burglarized and around $50,000 worth of jewelry, purses and sunglasses were taken from the residence.

The website reports that no one was at the house at the time of the burglary, as the 47-year-old singer is currently in New York City.

Carey's crib isn't the only California home to be burglarized in recent months, leading some to believe that there's a new Bling Ring in town. Hilary Duff, Drake and Kendall Jenner's houses were broken into this year, as well as Kevin Hart's home last June.

In February, Nicki Minaj also had her residence ransacked, and an estimated $175,000 worth of jewelry went missing. Here are more details on that burglary:

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

