    Andre Harrell Remembered by Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Viola Davis and More

    Variety Staff

    News of the death of veteran music executive Andre Harrell hit the industry hard with many artists, former colleagues, fans and friends expressing their grief on social media Friday night, May 8, into Saturday morning.

    Harrell founded Uptown Records and hired Sean “P. Diddy” Combs as an intern, later promoting him to vice president of A&R. Uptown was home to Mary J. Blige, Father MC, Heavy D and many others. In 1995, Harrell went on to run Motown Records as CEO. Harrell’s final social-media post was a short, vintage clip of Heavy D.

    More from Variety

    Among the artists paying tribute to Harrell after his death were Mariah Carey, Maxwell, 50 Cent, John Legend, Juicy J, Mark Ronson and Dawn Richard, who shared a touching memory of auditioning for him for “Making the Band.”








    Harrell’s death came on the same day as music legend Little Richard’s death. African American Film Critics Association president Gil Robertson paid tribute to both of the influential musicians.

    “The passing of both Little Richard and Andre Harrell on the same day is a huge blow to American culture. Both innovators and pioneers, Little Richard and Andre Harrell elevated and pushed pop culture forward. Both men helped redefine American culture by putting their own stamp on it. And, though they are gone today, their imprints live forever. The members of AAFCA are profoundly grateful for their gifts and contributions and will keep their family in our thoughts and prayers.”

    Senator Kamala Harris paid tribute as well.


    Among the film and television stars who took to social media, noted director Ava Duvernay tweeted that Harrell was “the architect of so much music, so much culture,” while Viola Davis thanked him for “the gift of so many incredible artists.”




    Music executives like Hitco’s L.A. Reid, Atlantic Records’ Brooklyn Johnny and Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, paid respect to the man with whom they collaborated.


    Journalists and pop culture experts also weighed in on Harrell’s influence.



