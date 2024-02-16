Mariachi Real Monarcas return to Yuba City on Saturday for special concert

Feb. 15—Mariachi music will be returning to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

This special concert will feature the Mariachi Real Monarcas from Sacramento, considered one of the most authentic Mariachi orchestras in all of California.

"Mariachi Real Monarcas was created by two people who decided to say 'yes' to a dream more than a decade ago," said Luis Quintero, co-founder of the group. "After all this time, the members are as motivated as ever because the music is never-ending. The love for the music runs through our veins."

The Monarcas orchestra is made up of violins, trumpets, and guitars including a higher-pitched guitar called a vihuela, an acoustic bass guitar called a guitarrón, and a mariachi harp. All the players are virtuosos in their own right and take turns singing lead and doing backup vocals.

Tickets for the Mariachi Real Monarcas are now available online at yubasutterarts.org or by phone at 530-742-2787. General admission costs $35 for adults and $10 for children under 18. The last two mariachi performances sold out, so organizers encourage prospective attendees to secure their tickets early. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting the new mariachi youth orchestra program currently sponsored by the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement and the Marysville Joint Unified School District.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with music to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center, located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.

About mariachi

The history of mariachi dates back to the 18th century and evolved over time in the countryside of western Mexico. Modifications to the music came with influences from other musical genres, including the addition of trumpets and the use of charro outfits. There are many mariachi styles such as corridos, cumbias, boleros, ballads, marches, polkas, and waltzes. Most of the lyrics center around machismo, love, betrayal, death, politics, revolutionary heroes, and country life. The origin of the word "mariachi" has been disputed, but some believe it came from the wood used to make a dancing platform for couples listening to the music.