Maria Menounos Reveals She's Expecting Babies as She Plans Possible Move to Nashville

Maria Menounos is a soon-to-be mom of multiples!

The television personality, 42, and her husband Keven Undergaro are currently expecting their first children together, she recently hinted at on her Better Together show. During Tuesday's episode, Menounos says they are considering moving from Los Angeles to Nashville, saying one plus is the sense of community her future kids would grow up with.

"We are definitely entertaining this, by the way," she says of the possible relocation. "... It is beautiful, [and] we are going to have a family. We want to raise them somewhere where there will be kids next door to play with and you're not afraid. L.A. just doesn't have that."

She adds that "especially in the kid phase of our lives, [I] want something different. ... I think Nashville might be Mama Bear's bed."

Prior to that, Menounos teased the 2021 arrival of her babies on the way in the Dec. 15 episode of Better Together. The star became emotional while sharing how the promise of the newborns helped her encourage her mother Litsa amid a serious health battle. Litsa has been dealing with a brain tumor after battling stage 4 brain cancer, and last month she contracted COVID-19.

"The thing I keep saying to my mom is, 'We're going to get better every minute of every day, Mom. Every minute of every day we're getting better and better.' ... That's my mantra," she says. "Yesterday, I said to her, 'You gotta get strong, you gotta hang on — you've got grandchildren coming, and they might even be showing up...' well, they're definitely showing up next year. I was gonna say around a certain time, but I won't share yet because I don't wanna — anyway!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

Menounos continues by joking that she was going to put her babies in Christmas stockings and write "diva No. 1 and diva No. 2" on them. She said her mother was noticeably "hanging on" with the promise of grandkids.

Story continues

"I said, 'Are you excited?' and she goes, 'I'm very excited.' I was like, 'Okay, Mom,' " says Menounos, adding that someone told Menounos that her mother is "negotiating with me — she wants grandchildren."

" 'Well, I'm giving them to her, it's happening,' " she recalls responding, as the person then said, " 'You need to show her paperwork; you need to tell her it's really happening.' ... She is hanging on for this, and she will."

RELATED: Maria Menounos Asks for 'Prayers' After Revealing Her Parents Are Hospitalized with COVID

Menounos and Undergaro opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about starting a family, sharing at the time that they were considering surrogacy. Since Menounos had a benign brain tumor removed in 2017, they had to consult doctors about pursuing a pregnancy.

"We definitely want children," said Undergaro at the time. "But I'm very concerned about her going through a pregnancy, and I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell. I want a baby desperately, but I don't want it to be at the risk of her health."

Then, in November 2019, Menounos told Entertainment Tonight that they were moving forward with the surrogacy process.

"Today, Kevin finally sent in our paperwork to the surrogate agency because it's been sitting on my desk for, like, two weeks," she shared at the time. "... I put it on his desk and said, 'Can you just scan this and send it in? Let's go have these kids!'... You never know. Maybe by next Christmas we'll have little Marias and Kevins running around."