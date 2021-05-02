Maria Menounos' Mother Litsa Dies of Brain Cancer: 'God Loved Her So Much He Took Her on Greek Easter'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Maria Menounos' mother Litsa has died after battling stage 4 brain cancer for more than four years.

On Sunday, the TV personality shared the news of her mom's death on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of one of their final moments together. "RIP mom. 💔 God loved her so much he took her on greek easter," Menounos wrote in the caption.

"Christ is risen mom," she also wrote in Greek.

Menounos previously revealed on her show, Better Together, that she had brought both her parents back home to Connecticut after they had spent more than a year and a half in Los Angeles.

Getting them home safely amid the coronavirus pandemic was a challenge, she said, but Menounos did so with the help of a friend's private plane.

"You made her dream come true," Menounos told the friend, Ed Mylett, during the episode. "She's been so dying to come home. It's been over a year and a half, and she flew home so comfortably."

At the time, she added that Litsa had just begun a round of chemotherapy as she continued to fight her cancer, and had been having "a rough journey" over the past few months.

The month prior, Menounos shared that both her parents had been hospitalized with COVID-19, just as the news came that her mom's brain tumor had grown.

"We got some not some not so great news on Monday, November 23, that my mom's brain tumor was growing," Menounos said on an episode of Better Together. The next day, she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, flew out to help.

Cindy Ord/Getty Maria Menounos poses with her parents Costas Menounos and Litsa Menounos

"We land, and that's when this all started. I'm just going to share that we're in process right now, and we still need prayers. Long story short is that within a few hours, both of my parents were diagnosed with COVID," she continued.

Last September, Menounos celebrated her mom with a heartfelt birthday post, noting that at the time she was a four-year cancer survivor.

"In my darkest moments fear never let me see this day possible," she captioned the post. "Faith however would whisper in my ear. I am moved and inspired by your fearlessness and calm throughout this journey."

"Mom I love you more than words can express," she added. "I will fight for you and with you everyday. I pray god gives us many more years so you can see your dream of grandchildren come true. Happy birthday, to many more."