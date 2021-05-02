Maria Menounos' Mother Litsa Dies of Brain Cancer: 'God Loved Her So Much He Took Her on Greek Easter'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ally Mauch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Maria Menounos' mother Litsa has died after battling stage 4 brain cancer for more than four years. 

On Sunday, the TV personality shared the news of her mom's death on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of one of their final moments together. "RIP mom. 💔 God loved her so much he took her on greek easter," Menounos wrote in the caption.

"Christ is risen mom," she also wrote in Greek.

Menounos previously revealed on her show, Better Together, that she had brought both her parents back home to Connecticut after they had spent more than a year and a half in Los Angeles. 

Getting them home safely amid the coronavirus pandemic was a challenge, she said, but Menounos did so with the help of a friend's private plane. 

RELATED: Maria Menounos Cheers Up Her Mom in the Hospital with a 'Future with Grandchildren to Come'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos)

RELATED: Maria Menounos Brought Her Parents Home to Connecticut from L.A.: A 'Dream Come True'

"You made her dream come true," Menounos told the friend, Ed Mylett, during the episode. "She's been so dying to come home. It's been over a year and a half, and she flew home so comfortably."

At the time, she added that Litsa had just begun a round of chemotherapy as she continued to fight her cancer, and had been having "a rough journey" over the past few months. 

The month prior, Menounos shared that both her parents had been hospitalized with COVID-19, just as the news came that her mom's brain tumor had grown. 

"We got some not some not so great news on Monday, November 23, that my mom's brain tumor was growing," Menounos said on an episode of Better Together. The next day, she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, flew out to help.

Cindy Ord/Getty Maria Menounos poses with her parents Costas Menounos and Litsa Menounos     

RELATED: Maria Menounos Asks for 'Prayers' After Revealing Her Parents Are Hospitalized with COVID

"We land, and that's when this all started. I'm just going to share that we're in process right now, and we still need prayers. Long story short is that within a few hours, both of my parents were diagnosed with COVID," she continued.

Last September, Menounos celebrated her mom with a heartfelt birthday post, noting that at the time she was a four-year cancer survivor.

"In my darkest moments fear never let me see this day possible," she captioned the post. "Faith however would whisper in my ear. I am moved and inspired by your fearlessness and calm throughout this journey."

"Mom I love you more than words can express," she added. "I will fight for you and with you everyday. I pray god gives us many more years so you can see your dream of grandchildren come true. Happy birthday, to many more."

Recommended Stories

  • Maria Menounos' mother dies of brain cancer: 'Christ is risen, mom'

    In December 2020, Menounos shared that her mother's brain tumor was growing back.

  • Photos: Stunning and beautiful hats make a Kentucky Derby comeback

    With a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions allowing fans to attend the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, eye-catching hats are making a comeback.

  • Thor's NFC Snap Draft Grades

    Thor Nystrom grades every draft haul in the NFC. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Princess Charlotte turns 6: See Duchess Kate's new birthday photo of the little royal

    Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte! Sunday marks the 6th birthday of Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter. See the new photo taken by Duchess Kate.

  • Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Rave About Sweet Moments with His Kids from Engagement Party

    Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young celebrated their engagement party on April 24

  • Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

    Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese welcomed her second baby with husband Christopher Buckner. See their adorable family photo below.

  • Victoria Beckham Keeps Trolling David Beckham for His Birthday

    Those soccer-player balloons are surprisingly lifelike.

  • Who are the CDC’s new guidelines really for?

    On April 27, the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) relaxed its rules for mask use outdoors, telling vaccinated Americans they could shed their protective coverings when outdoors alone, with members of their own households, or in small gatherings with other vaccinated individuals. President Joe Biden hailed the new mandate as a milestone in the effort to resume normal daily activity, noting the new mask rules as another good reason to get vaccinated. Americans, if Twitter was any indication, were left confused and annoyed by the new guidelines.

  • Shailene Woodley Is Pretty in Pink at Kentucky Derby With Fiancé Aaron Rodgers

    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers enjoyed the Kentucky Derby with their friends on Saturday, May 1. See their fashionable looks below!

  • Vanessa Bryant Launches Clothing Line In Honor Of Late Daughter Gianna

    One-hundred percent of the proceeds will support the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation On what would have been Gianna Bryant‘s 15th birthday, her mother Vanessa Bryant not only posted a touching tribute to her late daughter on Instagram, but Vanessa also announced she’s launching a clothing line in Gianna’s name — and one that will []

  • Billie Eilish wears lingerie for British Vogue: 'Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin'

    "Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me," the 19-year-old says of her dramatic makeover.

  • Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter and more stars at the Kentucky Derby

    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers attended the Kentucky Derby, as did Tori Kelly and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, with Larry Birkhead.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton's Fingers in Their 10th Anniversary Photos Reveal a Lot

    A body language expert decodes the royal couple's relationship now.

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Enjoy Kentucky Derby with Miles Teller and Their Friends

    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley revealed their surprise engagement in February

  • Princess Charlotte Celebrates Turning 6 With New Birthday Photo

    Kate Middleton and Prince William's middle child turns 6 on Sunday.

  • Princess Charlotte Turns 6 with a New Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton!

    Princess Charlotte celebrates her 6th birthday on May 2

  • Viewers outraged after twist backfires: 'Single worst idea American Idol has ever had!'

    Twitter was not the Happiest Place Online after the top seven Disney Night's controversial outcome.

  • Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Queen Elizabeth As a Child in New Portrait

    They could be twins! 😍

  • Marvel stopped this beloved Avenger from appearing in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

    The first Falcon and the Winter Soldier season ended just over a week ago on Disney+, delivering fans the new Captain America who might lead the Avengers in the future. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) accepted the shield and we expect to see him in various MCU projects down the road, including Captain America 4. Falcon also offered us a closer look at another Avenger’s story. Bucky (Sebastian Stan) has now fully transitioned to the side of good. His redemption isn’t quite complete, but we’ve finally seen the character for who he is now that he escaped the Winter Soldier nightmare. Then there’s the great collection of anti-heroes in the series, including Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and the Power Broker (Emily VanCamp), all of whom should appear in future MCU adventures down the road. And let’s not forget about Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s great cameo as Val, a Marvel spy who will probably clash with Nick Fury soon. Speaking of Avengers and cameos, Falcon also featured James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) in the first episode, and it goes without saying that Steve Rogers cast a long shadow over the show. We never got to see Chris Evans appear as old man Steve as we all hoped, but at least we learned a few things about him in the show. It turns out that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner also wanted another key Avenger to appear in the series, but Marvel decided to intervene and block it. Now that the Falcon finale is beyond us, Disney released The Making Of episode for the new series. Separately, the main crew members can now talk about the show in interviews more freely than before. There’s nothing left to spoil, and they don’t have to worry about formulating ambiguous answers. Falcon showrunner and head writer Malcolm Spellman talked to Inverse about the now-completed series, and that’s the interview where he revealed that he wanted Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in the finale. But Spellman faced strong opposition from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who explained to him that you can't just yank any Avenger you want and bring them to the story if it doesn’t make sense: Inverse: The show’s finale takes place almost entirely in New York, which is a hub for so many characters in the MCU. Were there ever any talks of a character like Peter Parker having a cameo during the episode? Malcolm Spellman: Of course! Then Kevin Feige tells you, ‘No. Stop it.’ Listen, when you first show up to these projects, in your mind you think you’re gonna get to use everybody in the MCU. But Marvel always asks, ‘Does this person belong in this story? You cannot just geek out and put all of our characters in your project because you like them. They have to occur organically.’ So Spider-Man did not make it. Having Peter Parker in the finale would have been a Mandalorian-grade cameo, but it likely would have done more harm than good. The finale belongs to Sam. It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Sam accepts the shield and performs his duty as the new Captain America while honoring the title. It’s not just Sam's new Cap costume and fighting skills that shine in the finale, but also his attitude and dignity that are expected from this particular superhero. Being one of the most popular Marvel heroes out there, a Spider-Man cameo would have unnecessarily shifted some of the attention to him. Not to mention that bringing Spider-Man in for a cameo might be problematic because Marvel needs Sony’s approval anytime it wants to use the character. Feige’s decision to block Spellman’s “geek out” makes sense in the grander scheme of things. The has made it clear in the past that the MCU TV shows are complimentary stories that will not impact the main story significantly. People who do not see the shows will still understand the movies, as Feige said in previous interviews. Also, we’re used to seeing simple stories that make sense from Feige and Co. Both WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier fall into that category. Spider-Man would have had no place in the finale and would have sent the wrong message, unnecessarily raising expectations for future Disney+ shows. As an aside, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set six months after Endgame, but a couple of months before Far From Home. We’ll see Tom Holland reprise his Spider-Man role on December 17th, when No Way Home is due to premiere in theaters around the world.

  • Kelly Ripa Receives the 'Best Gift Ever' from Mark Consuelos to Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary

    Kelly Ripa took to Instagram with some sweet throwbacks of her 25-year marriage to Mark Consuelos, celebrating their "silver anniversary" on Saturday