Maria Menounos gets married on live TV: How she pulled off her big New Year's Eve surprise

Congratulations to Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro!

The couple, who have been together for 20 years, got hitched on live TV in a major surprise just before midnight during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, which Menounos was co-hosting with Steve Harvey. Harvey officiated the wedding.

Menounos wore a Pronovias strapless lace “Randala”-designed gown with a matching lace detachable coat. Her parents, Constantine and Litsa Menounos, who is battling stage-4 brain cancer, were present as well.

The couple’s wedding planning was also whirlwind, as the bride and groom only had two weeks to plan everything—including finding the perfect dress. And it all started with a half-hearted suggestion from the show’s producer.

“When I started working on the Fox New Year’s Eve special, I sat with the producer to go over what we were planning,” Menounos tells PEOPLE exclusively. The producer mentioned that they hoped to incorporate a live wedding into the broadcast, with a TBD couple. “She said, ‘Unless you and Keven want to get married.’ And I was like, ‘Ha, ha, no.’ I was nervous but I got in the car and kept thinking about it and I was like, Wait, this really is kind of perfect.”

Menounos then mentioned the idea to Undergaro, via a text message, which unknowingly revealed a whole other “bombshell” that the groom already had in the works.

“So I get this text and little does she know that I’ve been talking to Beth Stern [and] Howard Stern for about a year, coming up with a date to do a surprise wedding on his show,” recalls Undergaro, who proposed to Menounos live on Howard Stern’s radio show in March 2016. “We had everything planned out. She sends me this text and I’m freezing, Now what do I do?”



With the New Year’s Eve wedding plan in place, the couple only shared the secret with a handful of friends and family —including Undergaro’s mother (“she wouldn’t have come otherwise!”).

