Margot Robbie's withering reaction to Kate Winslet gushing over Woody Allen goes viral

Looks like someone doesn’t agree that Woody Allen is ‘extraordinary’, then?

Currently going viral is the withering look that Australian actress Margot Robbie shot in Winslet’s direction during an appearance on The Envelope, a web series run by The Los Angeles Times.

Appearing on a sofa alongside the I, Tonya star and fellow actress Jessica Chastain, Winslet, who’s one of the stars of Allen’s latest movie Wonder Wheel, gushed about the director.

everyone's reactions when kate winslet started talking about working with woody allen lol pic.twitter.com/XUdFcFWfD6 — gabi (@harleivy) December 17, 2017





“Woody Allen is an extraordinary writer,” she said.

“And he’s obviously known for having created extraordinary roles, very powerful, complicated roles for women for many, many, many years and to join that lineage of incredible actresses made me feel terrified and also immensely privileged, and it was a responsibility as well.”

She also spoke about Allen’s ‘effervescence’ and ‘enthusiasm’.

Judging by the muted response, it appears that Robbie and Chastain, who has spoken out about Allen before, are less enamoured with the Annie Hall director and his work.

Since the almost countless allegations of sexual impropriety in Hollywood have blown up in recent months, the historic allegations facing Allen have also been brought to the fore.

Allen has long denied that he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven-years-old.

It’s not the first time that Winslet has trumpeted Allen in her press rounds for the movie, which has been produced by Amazon Studios, and was greenlit by its then head, Roy Price, who himself has since been suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct.

She told the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month: “I think on some level Woody is a woman.

“I just think he’s very in touch with that side of himself. He understands the female characters he creates exceptionally well.

“His female characters are always so rich and large and honest in terms of how they’re feeling and he just knows how to write dialogue for them to communicate all that.”

In an interview with Winslet in the New York Times in September, she seemed rather more on the fence, however.

“Of course one thinks about it. But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family,” she said when asked about the allegations against Allen specifically.

“As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.”

In a recent op-ed piece for The LA Times, Farrow, the adopted daughter of Allen and his ex-wife Mia Farrow, asked why the #MeToo movement appears to have let the director off the hook.

“The truth is hard to deny but easy to ignore,” she wrote. “It breaks my heart when women and men I admire work with Allen, then refuse to answer questions about it. It meant the world to me when Ellen Page said she regretted working with Allen, and when actresses Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon told the world why they never would.

“It isn’t just power that allows men accused of sexual abuse to keep their careers and their secrets. It is also our collective choice to see simple situations as complicated and obvious conclusions as a matter of ‘who can say’? The system worked for Harvey Weinstein for decades. It works for Woody Allen still.”

