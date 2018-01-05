Margot Robbie spends thousands on security due to death threats

Margot Robbie has said that she now has to spend thousands of dollars on security due to stalkers and death threats.

The Australian actress added that she ‘resents’ the fact that such necessities weren’t explained to her prior to her signing up for high profile jobs like her starring role in comic book movie Suicide Squad.

In a profile piece in The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “There’s just all this stuff you learn along the way, like, when you get those death threats, it’s [smart] to have a security team do a background check on whoever sent them to see if there is any past history of violence because you’ll need to know whether you need security to go to certain events.

“And every time you do a background check, it’s going to cost $2,000, so take that into consideration when you’re getting yourself into this.

“And it’s like, ‘OK, that’s a different kind of career.’ Because then you need to always do a job that can financially support that lifestyle; you can’t just do indie films for the rest of your life because that film back there changed everything and now you have to be able to afford security.”

27-year-old Robbie, who started out on Australian daytime soap Neighbours, made her name in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, playing the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Naomi.

And while large roles opposite the likes of Will Smith in Focus followed, it appears that it was David Ayer’s Suicide Squad for the DC Extended Universe changed the game.

In it, she played psychiatrist turned villain Harley Quinn, paramour to Jared Leto’s Joker.

Though it was critically pounded, many singles out Robbie’s scene-stealing performance for praise, and it was a smash at the box office.

“I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on,” she added of the necessity for added security surrounding her.

“I wouldn’t have resented the position I found myself in because I would’ve known what I was getting myself into.”

Robbie is currently starring as shamed ice skater Tonya Harding in the biopic I, Tonya, while her next role finds her transformed to play Elizabeth I in Mary, Queen of Scots.

She’s also signed up to reprise Harley Quinn in her own spin-off movie, and the planned Suicide Squad sequel.

