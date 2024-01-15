Margot Robbie Said She’s “Lucky” That Her “Normie” Husband Isn’t “Fazed” By Her Fame And Prefers “Being Behind The Camera”

Margot Robbie is one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood, though you may not know much about her husband, Tom Ackerley

Suite Française. Rewinding over a decade, the pair first met while they were both working on the 2014 movie

Harry Potter movies. Though Tom isn’t an actor, he also works in the film industry. According to reports , he began his behind-the-scenes career working as a floor runner and set production assistant. Prior to this, he actually appeared as an extra in the first threemovies.

So, when they first crossed paths on the set of Suite Française in 2013, Margot was playing the part of Celine, while Tom was serving behind the camera as an assistant director.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me,” she later told Vogue of their first meeting. “We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.’”

“And then it happened,” she added. “And I was like, ‘Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Barbie, and Saltburn. The same year they started dating in 2014, Tom and Margot teamed up with two of their friends to create their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment , which has since gone on to produce hit movies likeand

I, Tonya, which went on to earn Margot her first Oscar nomination in 2018. In 2016, they secretly tied the knot in Australia, where Margot is from. The couple have since revealed that they postponed their honeymoon to work on, which went on to earn Margot her first Oscar nomination in 2018.

So, despite having been together for ten years, Margot and Tom have kept their relationship very private. In fact, it wasn’t until the Barbie press tour last year that they started making regular public appearances together.

And now, as the couple are continuing to celebrate Barbie’s mega success throughout awards season, Margot was quizzed on the best things about being married to someone who isn't a typical celebrity.

Barbie star on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet last night. “He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you.” “What are the benefits of having a ‘normie’ guy to produce with you?” an E! News reporter asked thestar on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet last night. “He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you.”

In response, Margot said she feels blessed to be with someone who isn’t stressed by all the fanfare.

“I am so lucky,” she said, unable to hide her smile. “He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best.”

Needless to say, Margot isn’t the first A-lister to marry a non-celebrity . And some of the major Hollywood divorces of 2023 proved that sometimes dating a “normie” can have its downfalls — particularly if they aren’t built to deal with the pressures of having a famous partner.

For example, Reese Witherspoon was married to a CAA agent called Jim Toth, who she met at a party in 2010. After 12 years of marriage, they divorced last March amid reports that Jim had grown tired of Reese’s hectic life and decided he “ prefers less frenzy .”

Similarly, Ariana Grande found love with a real estate agent named Dalton Gomez in 2020. However, their marriage wasn’t meant to be and they divorced in 2023 as well, with insiders claiming that Dalton simply wasn’t able to deal with the intensity of Ari’s fame.

Fortunately for Margot though, it seems she’s found her perfect “normie” match with Tom.

Speaking to E!, the Wolf Of Wall Street star revealed that she actually loves the fact that her husband and close friends aren’t celebrities.

“I love the word ‘normie,’” she said. “It’s so fun. It’s like all my friends, everyone’s kind of like, ‘That’s cool, what you do, but it’s more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.’ And you’re like, ‘I know.’”

