Margot Robbie On Potential ‘Barbie 2’: “We Didn’t Build It To Be A Trilogy”

Following the box office success of Barbie, there’s been a lot of chatter about a potential sequel that would see Margot Robbie reprise the titular character role.

However, in a new interview, Robbie seems to shoot down any possibilities of a follow-up to the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

More from Deadline

“I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” Robbie told the Associated Press in an interview. “Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Barbie made over $1.4 billion at the box office and Robbie also reflected on the success of the film noting that “original films can still hit huge.”

“It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake,” Robbie continued. “It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

Robbie says that it was important for Barbie to do well so future filmmakers could “have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly.”

Barbie also starred Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Nicola Coughlan as different variations of Barbie. The Kens were portrayed by Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans and John Cena. The cast also included America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Connor Swindells, Helen Mirren as the narrator.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.