Margot Robbie goes femme fatale in first trailer for 'Terminal,' and fans can't get enough

Margot Robbie is quickly making a career out of playing women with a penchant for taking out their adversaries, as evidenced by her recent turns as both the psychotic Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. Thus, she’ll be in comfortable territory with Terminal, an upcoming neo-noir in which she strikes a sensual femme-fatale pose — and its first trailer seems to be right up social media’s alley.

Yesterday, Robbie shared the first clip for Terminal, the directorial debut of Vaughn Stein that centers on a collection of characters whose paths crisscross in deadly fashion. While the clip doesn’t spell out the precise nature of the film’s plot, it’ll generally concern a terminally ill teacher (Simon Pegg), two hit men (Max Irons and Dexter Fletcher), a janitor (Mike Myers, doing his favorite British accent), and a diner waitress (Robbie) who seems more than eager to help Pegg’s character by setting the two assassins against each other in some sort of revenge scheme. Extremely stylized, its first promo heavily leans on the sex appeal of its headliner, who sports a variety of alluring outfits while using her charms to woo Irons’s criminal. And her latest killer performance seems to be exactly what fans want from the Academy Award nominee:

She looks scarier than she did in Suicide Squad RT @THR: .@MargotRobbie is a lethal femme fatale in first #TerminalMovie trailer https://t.co/owF3THs2sA pic.twitter.com/e1mH7o6d1c — anℽwaℽ, Hℴw Isㄚℴ∪尺 Sєx ℓifє? (@Rude4eyez_) March 29, 2018





Margot just continues to surprise me each and every time. #TerminalMovie looks soooooo good ! — . (@alcancelaluna) March 29, 2018





Love when she plays these types of characters — Cassandra Fowler (@Kass_Kardash) March 29, 2018





Looks like Harley Quinn is back — Mohit (@ronniehenry1410) March 29, 2018









Hell yes @MargotRobbie looks like a freaky ride……..but an awesome one at the same time — gbow (@greg_bowater) March 29, 2018





Terminal arrives in theaters on May 11.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: