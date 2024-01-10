Margot Robbie Ditches Pink with Her Modern Black Governors Awards Dress

Business TechCrunch

After telegraphing to devs last week that it would do so, OpenAI has launched a store for GPTs, custom chatbot apps powered by its text- and image-generating AI models (e.g. The GPT Store, as its called, lives in a new tab in the ChatGPT client on the web, and features a range of GPTs developed both by OpenAI's partners and the wider dev community. GPT users can browse popular and trending GPTs on the community leaderboard, which is organized into categories like lifestyle, writing, research, programming and education.