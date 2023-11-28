Margot Robbie Is Back To Dressing Like Barbie On The Red Carpet, And These Looks Are Literally Inspired

Barbie may have come out four months ago, but that hasn't stopped Margot Robbie from continuing to turn Barbie doll looks into IRL red carpet moments.

As you might recall, Margot spent much of the Barbie promotional tour in the summer recreating Barbie looks, like a Schiaparelli gown evoking 1960's Solo in the Spotlight Barbie at the film's Los Angeles premiere in July.

She also honored Enchanted Evening Barbie from 1960 at the film's London premiere in a look by Vivienne Westwood.

Keep in mind, these are just two of the actor's many Barbie recreations on the red carpet. Margot's stylist Andrew Mukamal has been chronicling the looks on Instagram, including an Emilio Pucci dress resembling 1992's Totally Hair Barbie for the Mexico premiere.

Margot's red carpet appearances in support of the film came to a halt in July when the Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Arts (SAG-AFTRA) union went on strike over its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

During the strike, SAG-AFTRA members like Margot were unable to promote their films and TV shows.

That changed after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP earlier this month, effectively ending the strike. Now Margot and other actors can get back to promoting their projects. For many, this means hitting the awards circuit hard.

Margot has been doing just that and revived her Barbie doll looks, including at Deadline's Contenders: Film event on Nov. 18. She attended in an Bottega Veneta homage to 2015's Cherry Pie Picnic Barbie.

Here's the original Barbie doll, per Andrew's Instagram:

But that's not all. On Monday, Margot replicated another Barbie look for the Gotham Awards.

For the event, she wore a Prada dress for 1964's Black Magic Ensemble Barbie look.

Here's the original Barbie doll, per Andrew's Instagram:

Margot even told People this doll was Barbie inventor Ruth Handler's "favorite.”

With awards season just kicking off and Barbie a standout, here's hoping Margot continues her Barbie sartorial homages for months to come.

