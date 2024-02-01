Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Finalize Divorce

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd finalized their divorce on Thursday (Feb. 1), with a judge signing off on the agreement four months after the initial filing, according to court documents obtained by People.

According to a settlement reached last month, Morris, 33, and Hurd, 37, are dividing up their assets based on a property settlement agreement and a prenup they signed in Feb. 2018, which was amended in Oct. 2022. The couple also reportedly reached agreement on plans to evenly split time with their three-and-a-half-year-old son, Hayes Andrew, with Morris set to pay Hurd $2,100 a month in child support. The filing also reportedly noted that both Morris and Hurd had successfully completed a parenting seminar as required by Davidson County for all divorce cases involving a child.

Morris filed for divorce from Hurd in an Oct. 2 complaint in Tennessee state court, noting that the couple were “unable to live together successfully as husband and wife” and were “experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage.”

While they initially met in 2013, Morris and Hurd got married on March 24, 2018, in Nashville after three years of dating and welcomed their son on March 23, 2020.

Most recently, Hurd supported Morris in September when she revealed her intentions to leave the country music industry behind and issued the two-song project, The Bridge. He said on social media at the time: “She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated.”

