Maren Morris Reveals She Received a Callback for the Musical 'Wicked': 'I Am in Tears'

Maren Morris is one step closer to the Land of Oz!

The singer, 32 — who previously expressed her dreams of starring as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked — revealed Thursday that she received a callback for the hit musical.

"I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell," the Grammy Award winner tweeted alongside a crying face emoji and a green heart, hinting that she may be up for the role of the Wicked Witch of the West.

While her fans replied with well-wishes and support, Morris received a special retweet from Broadway's original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, who added some words of encouragement. "You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! Xoxooxo," Chenoweth wrote.

You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! xoxooxo https://t.co/c6L2sQIfcD — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 11, 2022

"Stop my heart is going to explode," Morris replied, adding another green heart emoji.

On Instagram, Morris told fans how she felt after learning she got the callback.

RELATED: Maren Morris Wants to Star as Elphaba in Broadway's 'Wicked' : 'Chase Your Weird Dreams Down'

"Y'all, I literally don't even care — yes I do! — if I go beyond this callback because this is 14-year-old Maren getting to achieve something that was never in reach," she said.

"It just never felt possible," Morris added. "So thank you for being on this journey with me. We'll see where it goes. I'm just really happy. I love Wicked! I love Elphaba! I love Kristin Chenoweth — thank you Kristin, for inspiring me to buck up and just send a self-tape in. I don't know what to say."

In May, Morris tweeted that she was going to send in an audition tape for the Broadway production. When a fan asked if she would be auditioning for Glinda or Elphaba, Morris responded, "I identify highly as an Elphaba but good god her songs are high."

RELATED: Maren Morris Jokes Her 'Brain Exploded' Duetting with John Mayer at Nashville Show: 'What a Night'

In 2018, the country star told Taste of Country that she has wanted to grace the Great White Way since she was a child.

"One of my dreams is to be on Broadway someday," she told the outlet. "My dream has always been to play Elphaba in Wicked. That would be so amazing. I've seen it so many times now."

She called the prospect of stepping onto a Broadway stage a "bucket list dream."

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Chenoweth, Idina Menzel and Joel Grey starring as Glinda, Elphaba and The Wizard, respectively.

The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

While attending magic school, Elphaba befriends Galinda (who later changes her name to Glinda the Good Witch), only to fall from grace after she discovers the truth behind the Wizard of Oz.