Maren Morris Raises $100K for Trans Nonprofits with Merch of Tucker Carlson's 'Lunatic' Dig

Maren Morris has raised more than $100,000 since launching a T-shirt line to benefit trans rights groups amid her feud with Brittany Aldean.

The Grammy Award winner, 32, released the shirts benefitting the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program after Aldean appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show amid social media drama over transgender rights.

"*ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop. All proceeds will be split between @translifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program," Morris captioned a photo of the shirt.

The shirt features her name with the words "Lunatic Country Music Person," referencing the moniker Carlson, 53, dubbed her during Thursday's segment that featured Aldean. The shirts also have the Trans Lifeline phone number.

Morris later gave an update on the amount of money the merch raised within 15 hours. "$63K in 2 hours. Y'all are insane (or lunatic)," she wrote on her Instagram Story, before giving another update: "We're at over $100K raised." A GLAAD rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that proceeds had exceeded $100,000.

Brittany, 34, the wife of Jason Aldean, previously drew backlash from Morris and others in the country music industry after she disparaged parents of transgender youth on Instagram.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she captioned a makeup reveal video. The comment came amid ongoing debate and efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care.

Morris responded on Twitter: "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

After facing criticism from the likes of Morris, Cassadee Pope, Lindsay Ell and more, Brittany shared another statement on her Instagram Story.

"Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender-affirming care' is one of the worst evils," she wrote in part.

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions," Brittany added. "Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions."

Brittany attempted to walk back her comments in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing photos of herself and Jason's sister Kasi Rosa Wicks modeling merch of her own that reads "Don't Tread on Our Kids."

"Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week. Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I've chosen to bring some good out of it," she wrote in the caption, announcing that proceeds will benefit Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit that works against human trafficking and child exploitation.

At least 13 U.S. states have signed anti-LGBTQ legislation into law, and another 23 states have introduced such bills in 2022 alone, according to HRC, with many of those laws targeting transgender youth and gender-affirming care.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ramped up attacks on trans youth, directing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents for child abuse after they provided gender-affirming care for their children. Florida and Alabama have since adopted similar policies.

Last month, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals published an opinion that 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends to those suffering from gender dysphoria, a potential landmark ruling that could guarantee access to gender-affirming care.

President Joe Biden recently pledged his support to trans citizens during Transgender Day of Visibility in March, and he's continued to urge Congress to pass the long-overdue Equality Act.